While Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez celebrated their nuptials in Georgia, brother Casey Affleck was across the country.

The Manchester by the Sea actor, 47, was spotted in Los Angeles on Saturday, August 20, hours before the ceremony kicked off, according to footage obtained by TMZ. After being asked why he wasn’t in Georgia for the 50-year-old Argo director’s wedding, he first avoided the question before seeming to mumble that he “fell asleep.”

Ben and the Marry Me star, 53, exchanged vows for a second time on Saturday at the groom’s Savannah estate. The couple’s loved ones — including all five of their children — all wore white outfits. Lopez, for her part, stunned in a Ralph Lauren gown with a long train and veil.

The Tender Bar star and the New York native initially wed in Las Vegas last month.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez wrote in her “On the J. Lo” newsletter in July, hours after Us confirmed the pair had obtained a marriage license in Nevada. “Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

She continued at the time: “So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives. … It was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another at very, very long last.”

At both ceremonies, the couple’s children stood at their sides. The “On the Floor” songstress, for her part, shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony. Ben is a father to Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, whom he coparents with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Lopez and the Deep Water actor, who were previously engaged between 2002 and 2004, rekindled their romance last year. Ben eventually popped the question in April.

“Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed,” she wrote in her newsletter at the time, confirming their engagement. “I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time trying hard to get my head around the fact that after 20 years this was happening all over again, I was quite literally speechless and he said, ‘is that a yes?’ I said, ‘YES of course that’s a YES.’”

While Casey seemingly skipped his older brother’s Georgia wedding, he’s previously gushed about their sibling bond.

“[Ben] is a really great role model for them and the way an uncle should be,” the Light of My Life star — who shares sons Indiana, 18, and Atticus, 14, with ex-wife Summer Phoenix — exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2019. “He pops in and out and takes them to a game or just whatever.”

Casey continued at the time: “You can tell your kids what to do, but they don’t really listen. They’re way more likely to be like what they see. They’re going to imitate you. I could tell them not to fight, but I’m going to have a much bigger impact if I’m able to stop the video when me and Ben get into a fight and resolve it. … I try to let them see those types of things and not just be like, ‘Hey look. Ben and I are great friends. You guys should be great friends too.’”

Neither Casey, Ben nor Lopez have publicly confirmed the wedding’s guest list and who was absent from the big day.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!