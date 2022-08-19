Ambulance Leaves Ben Affleck’s Georgia Estate Amid J.Lo Wedding Weekend

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding weekend appeared to hit a snag when an ambulance was spotted leaving the director’s Georgia estate on Friday, August 15.

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the emergency vehicle was seen arriving and then exiting the property in route to a Savannah-area hospital. The Argo star’s car appeared to be following the ambulance, per the pictures.

Reports as to who was being transported have varied with the Daily Mail reporting that Affleck’s mom, Christopher Anne Boldt, fell off their dock and cut her leg. The Gone Girl actor, 50, was later photographed smoking outside of the hospital as he allegedly waited for his mother to get stitches.

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, however, reportedly told People on Friday that the patient was a “juvenile and their parent/guardian was at the scene.” The patient in question was “alert, responsive and experienced non-life-threatening injuries,” per the outlet.

According to the photos, both Affleck and Lopez, 53, were seen outside the Savannah hospital. The Hustlers actress wore a pink, checkered sundress and sandals and carried a Dior tote as she arrived at the premises.

The Oscar winner, for his part, had on a backward hat, shorts and a purple T-shirt with a hand printed on it.

Us Weekly previously confirmed that the couple, who tied the knot last month in Las Vegas, are set to celebrate their nuptials with a second ceremony and party in Georgia over the weekend.

The newlyweds were spotted in Savannah, Georgia, on Thursday, August 18, with some of their loved ones ahead of the festivities. The “Jenny From the Block” singer was seen walking alongside Affleck’s mother as the Good Will Hunting actor took a stroll with eldest daughter, Violet, in photos published by Page Six.

Violet, 16, wasn’t Affleck’s only child in toe for the trip. Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, all of whom the Massachusetts native shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, were also in town.

Lopez’s child Emme, 14, was also spotted in one of the snaps. The New York native’s other child, Max, 14, couldn’t be seen in the photos. Lopez shares the twins with husband Marc Anthony.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!