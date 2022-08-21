A good deal! Jennifer Garner was spotted shopping at Sam’s Club while ex Ben Affleck married Jennifer Lopez over the weekend.

The 13 Going on 30 star, 50, was photographed at the popular wholesale club in West Virginia, her home state, on Saturday, August 20, around 4 p.m., TMZ reported. The Alias alum appeared to be with her boyfriend, John Miller, and her dad, William Garner, and stopped to take photos with fans.

Meanwhile, Jen’s three children — Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, whom she shares with Affleck, 50 — were all in attendance at their dad’s Georgia wedding to Lopez, 53.

The Valentine’s Day star wasn’t the only family member who wasn’t in Georgia for Affleck and Lopez’s vows. Ben’s brother, Casey Affleck, was also spotted in Los Angeles the day of his brother’s wedding.

Bennifer said “I do” for a second time on Saturday night, posing for photos on a bridge on the Argo director’s Savannah estate. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer stunned in a white gown with a long train and veil, while Affleck, for his part, was equally as dressed to the nines in a white jacket and black pants.

The pair’s southern nuptials — which were also attended by Lopez’s 14-year-old twins, Max and Emme (whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony) as well as many more family members and friends — occurred one month after they first exchanged vows in Las Vegas in July.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” the Marry Me star wrote in her July 15 “On the J. Lo” newsletter at the time about her and Ben’s initial wedding. “Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

Lopez continued, “So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives. … It was the best possible wedding we could have imagined.”

The “On the Floor” artist and the Deep Water star reconnected in April 2021, nearly two decades after they called off their initial engagement in 2004. They got engaged for the second time in April 2022 — and this time, it stuck.

The Love, Simon actress and the Good Will Hunting actor, for their part, were married from 2005 to 2013. The Juno star has been dating Miller, 44, since 2018, and the two have been enjoying a low-key romance.

“She loves how little he cares for the limelight or the whole Hollywood scenester stuff,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in May. “Very different from Ben and J. Lo’s relationship in that way. … They’re happier being a regular, under-the-radar couple and don’t need anyone else’s validation to know they’re meant to be together. That’s not to say they’re taking digs against others, it’s just not them.”

