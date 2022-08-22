Not on the list? Marc Anthony was all smiles as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Georgia — but he wasn’t on hand to celebrate the wedding weekend.

The In the Heights actor, 53, was spotted in Miami on Sunday, August 21, one day after Lopez, 52, and the Argo director, 50, exchanged vows for the second time this summer. Photos published by the Daily Mail showed Anthony giving a playful salute to the Miami Beach Marina staff while wearing a white T-shirt and jeans. The “Vivir Mi Vida” crooner paired the casual look with white and blue sneakers and dark sunglasses.

Anthony’s fiancée, Nadia Ferreira, gave more insight into the couple’s whereabouts earlier in the weekend, sharing a photo of herself on a boat and tagging the location in Florida. “Weekend mood ☀️,” she captioned the Instagram upload.

The three-time Grammy winner was married to Lopez from 2004 to 2014, and the former couple share 14-year-old twins Emme and Max. While Anthony didn’t attend the festivities at Affleck’s Georgia estate, the teens joined the Gone Girl star’s kids — Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — at the three-day bash.

Lopez and the Oscar winner got engaged in April, one year after Us Weekly confirmed their official reunion. The twosome, who previously dated from 2002 to 2004, eloped in Las Vegas in July, but a source exclusively revealed at the time that a second wedding was in the works.

“Jen and Ben want to celebrate their love with a bigger ceremony for friends and family,” the insider told Us last month, adding that the couple had “talked about eloping for months now and it felt right for them.”

The Gigli costars said “I do” again on Saturday, August 20, with the bride wearing a Ralph Lauren gown and coordinating veil. Guests including Kevin Smith and Matt Damon donned all-white ensembles to toast the happy couple.

Anthony wasn’t the only famous face absent from the celebration. Garner, 50, was spotted with boyfriend John Miller in West Virginia while the nuptials were taking place. The Tender Bar actor’s brother, Casey Affleck, stayed put in Los Angeles, but he sent the newlyweds love after the wedding.

“Good things are worth waiting for. Here is to twists and turns, new beginnings, and finding new reservoirs of old love,” the Manchester By the Sea star, 47, captioned a throwback photo of Ben and the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” artist via Instagram on Sunday. “Welcome to the family. Get ready for some real dysfunction! Kidding. I am kidding. Jen, you are a gem. We love you so much!!! ❤️.”

