All in the family! Singer Marc Anthony has an accomplished career as an award-winning musician — and he’s also a father of six.

The New York native first became a dad in June 1994 when he and his then-partner, Debbie Rosado, welcomed their daughter, Ariana. Less than one year later, son Chase joined the brood.

When Anthony (real name Marco Antonio Muñiz) and Rosado eventually went their separate ways, he moved on with Dayanara Torres, tying the knot in 2000. The pair welcomed sons Cristian and Ryan, born in 2001 and 2003, respectively, ahead of their 2004 split. Later, the “Vivir Mi Vida” crooner connected with Jennifer Lopez, whom he married in July 2004. Four years later, twins Maximilian and Emme, born in February 2008, joined the family.

“They have their own lives, they have all their own ideas about the world already and they love to kind of, like, show you that they know things,” the “Jenny From the Block” songstress gushed of the twins during a February 2022 interview on Live With Kelly and Ryan ahead of their 14th birthday. “I feel like I learn so much from them. They keep me so abreast with the world and what’s happening now and how kids are thinking. It’s a whole different thing. It’s a different world!”

The In the Heights actor — who announced his engagement to pageant queen Nadia Ferreira in May 2022 — and Lopez separated in 2011. Their divorce was finalized in 2014.

“Marc and I are good how we are right now,” the Marry Me actress, who got engaged to Ben Affleck for a second time in April 2022, revealed of their coparenting arrangement during a March 2017 appearance on The View. “There’s a reason we’re not together, but we’re great friends. And we’re parents together. We’re even working on a Spanish album together. [And] that has been even better for us. We met working, and that’s where we’re really magical, when we’re on stage together, and so we leave it there. That’s it.”

While Anthony and his exes have gotten into a coparenting rhythm, that wasn’t always the case.

“The one regret would be that what I chose to do took so much of my time,” the Latin Grammy winner told CBS Sunday Morning in May 2016. “What I would have done to have been a stay-at-home dad, and, you know, witnessed every second of everything. I would have loved that. Didn’t work out that way. It’s the one thing that just tugs at me going and … that’s the biggest sacrifice and you sort of start to wonder, ‘Was it all worth it? Was it worth it?’ You know, on that level.”

