Their family just got a little bit bigger! Marc Anthony and his wife, Nadia Ferreira, have welcomed their first child together — his seventh.

Anthony, 54, and Ferreira, 24, announced the news on Sunday, June 18. “God’s timing is always perfect,” the pair wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of Anthony cradling the newborn. “Happy Father’s Day ♥️.”

Their little one joins older siblings Ariana, 29, and Chase, 28, whom the “You Sang to Me” artist shares with Debbie Rosado, Cristian, 23, and Ryan, 19, whom he shares with ex-wife Dayanara Torres and twins Max and Emme, 15, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

The couple revealed that they had a little one on the way in February 2023 just two weeks after tying the knot.

“Best Valentine’s Gift Ever!!! Gracias Dios por esta bendición tan grande en nuestras vidas. ♥️,” the model wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of her baby bump.

The duo sparked romance rumors in early 2022 when they were spotted together in Mexico City. After taking their relationship public that March, the pair shared that they were engaged that May.

“Engagement partyyyyy!!! 💍,” the former Miss Paraguay captioned an Instagram Story debuting her diamond ring.

Anthony and Ferreira made a rare red carpet appearance in November 2022 at the Latin Grammys. The musician accepted the award for Best Salsa Album — and gave his then-fiancée a sweet shoutout from the stage.

“To start, Nadia,” Anthony said to his love on stage. “Thank you for being with me and giving me your best and making me the happiest man.”

After less than a year of dating, the duo wed in January in an extravagant ceremony at Miami’s Perez Art Museum. The nuptials featured a star-studded guest list including David Beckham, Maluma, Salma Hayek, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luis Fonsi. Although Lopez, 53, was not in attendance at the ceremony, Anthony attended the Maid in Manhattan star’s wedding to Ben Affleck in August 2022.

Anthony and Lopez tied the knot in 2004 before welcoming twins Max and Emme in 2008. The twosome split in 2011 and finalized their divorce in 2014.

“Marc and I are good how we are right now,” the Marry Me actress revealed on The View in March 2017.

In addition to his children with his ex-wives, Anthony was also married to Shannon De Lima from 2014 to 2016.