Baby on the way! Marc Anthony and his wife, Nadia Ferreira, are expecting their first child together.

“Best Valentine’s Gift Ever!!! Gracias Dios por esta bendición tan grande en nuestras vidas. ♥️,” the model, 23, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, February 14, alongside a photo of her baby bump with Anthony’s hand lovingly placed on her stomach.

The couple’s exciting announcement comes two weeks after they tied the knot in late January. The pair wed in an extravagant ceremony in Miami after being engaged for less than one year. David Beckham and his son Cruz Beckham, singer Maluma, Salma Hayek, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luis Fonsi were all in attendance for the star-studded nuptials.

The “I Need to Know” singer, 54, and the former Miss Universe contestant initially sparked dating rumors in 2022 after the twosome were seen on an outing together in Mexico City. In March 2022, they made their romance Instagram official.

“May God multiply all that you wish us,” Anthony wrote in Spanish at the time alongside a photo of the pair smiling. Three months later, the pair were engaged.

“Kicking off birthday week 🥳✨,” Ferreira wrote via Instagram in May 2022, sharing a snap of herself flashing her diamond ring while on a private jet with the Latin singer.

While this will be the former Miss Paraguay’s first child, Anthony, for his part, shares six children with three of his exes. The “You Sang to Me” crooner shares daughter Ariana, 29, and son Chase, 27, with former partner Debbie Rosado. He is also the father of sons Cristian, 22 and Ryan, 19, whom he shares with his first wife, Dayanara Torres. The Grammy winner later welcomed twins Maximilian and Emme, both now 14, with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

In addition to their lage blended family, Anthony and Ferreira adopted a dog together ahead of their engagement.

Following his split from the Hustlers actress, the pair remain on good terms when it comes to coparenting their children.

“Marc and I are good how we are right now,” Lopez — who rekindled her romance with Ben Affleck and tied the knot with the Argo director, 50, in July 2022 — said on The View in March 2017. “There’s a reason we’re not together, but we’re great friends. And we’re parents together. We’re even working on a Spanish album together. [And] that has been even better for us. We met working, and that’s where we’re really magical, when we’re on stage together, and so we leave it there. That’s it.”