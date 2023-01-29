Newlyweds! Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira got married on Saturday, January 28, less than one year after getting engaged.

The Latin Grammy winner, 54, and Ferreira, 23, walked down the aisle and said “I do” in an extravagant ceremony at Miami’s Perez Art Museum.

The Miss Universe finalist stunned in a long-sleeve ballgown while her groom looked dapper in a black suit. The Saturday nuptials also featured a star-studded guest list, including David Beckham and his son Cruz Beckham, singer Maluma, Salma Hayek, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luis Fonsi.

The In the Heights actor and the former Miss Paraguay first sparked romance speculation last year after they were spotted walking together in Mexico City. By March 2022, their romance was Instagram official.

“May God multiply all that you wish us,” Anthony wrote in Spanish at the time, alongside a photo of the pair smiling.

Three months later, the New York native popped the question.

“Kicking off birthday week 🥳✨,” Ferreira wrote via Instagram in May 2022, sharing a snap of herself flashing her diamond ring while lounging on a private jet with her man.

The couple — who adopted Pomeranian puppy Baby Blue the following July — later celebrated their engagement party with a boat ride around Miami.

The “You Sang to Me” crooner’s marriage to the model marks his fourth time getting hitched. Anthony first wed Dayanara Torres in 2000, with whom he shares sons Cristian, 21, and Ryan, 19. He split from Torres, 47, in 2004, shortly before he moved on with Jennifer Lopez. Anthony and Lopez, 53, wed in July 2004 before welcoming twins Max and Emme, now 14, in February 2008. After announcing their split in 2011, the divorce was finalized in 2014 and they remained committed to coparenting their children.

“Marc and I are good how we are right now,” Lopez said during a March 2017 appearance on The View. “There’s a reason we’re not together, but we’re great friends. And we’re parents together. We’re even working on a Spanish album together. [And] that has been even better for us. We met working, and that’s where we’re really magical, when we’re on stage together, and so we leave it there. That’s it.”

The Marry Me star, for her part, has since married former flame Ben Affleck, while Anthony moved on with Shannon De Lima and wed in November 2014. The twosome split two years later. The “My Baby You” singer — who also shares daughter Ariana, 28, and son Chase, 27, with ex Debbie Rosado — later moved on with Ferreira.