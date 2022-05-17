When you know, you know! Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira announced their engagement weeks after taking their romance public.

The twosome solidified their couple status via Instagram in March 2022, going on to celebrate their big milestone that May. “Engagement partyyyyy!!! 💍 @marcanthony,” the former Miss Paraguay — who is 30 years Anthony’s junior — captioned an Instagram Story debuting her diamond ring.

Shortly before announcing their engagement, Ferreira gave a glimpse of a romantic setup on a private jet. “Kicking off birthday week 🥳✨,” she wrote via Instagram in May 2022 as she and Anthony toasted her special day.

The couple sparked romance rumors in early 2022 when they were spotted together in Mexico City. Before dating the Paraguay native, the “I Need to Know” crooner was linked to Madu Nicola, with the former couple sharing a kiss on the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards red carpet.

While little is known about his romance with Ferreira, who was born in 1999, Anthony’s love life has been a hot topic in Hollywood over the years. The musician has been married three times: to Dayanara Torres from 2000 to 2004, to Jennifer Lopez from 2004 to 2014 and to Shannon De Lima from 2014 to 2017. He shares twins Emme and Max with Lopez, and the former spouses are on good terms when it comes to coparenting.

“Marc and I are good how we are right now,” the Hustlers star, who got engaged to Ben Affleck for the second time in April 2022, said on The View in March 2017. “There’s a reason we’re not together, but we’re great friends. And we’re parents together. We’re even working on a Spanish album together. [And] that has been even better for us. We met working, and that’s where we’re really magical, when we’re on stage together, and so we leave it there. That’s it.”

Along with Emme and Max, the “Vivir Mi Vida” singer shares daughter Ariana with ex Debbie Rosado, and sons Cristian and Ryan with Torres. Anthony and Rosado also adopted son Chase before they called it quits in the ’90s.

During a 2016 CBS Sunday Morning interview, Anthony spoke candidly about the challenges of being away from his children while working. “The one regret would be that what I chose to do took so much of my time,” he said. “What I would have done to have been a stay-at-home dad, and you know, witnessed every second of everything. I would have loved that. Didn’t work out that way. … It’s the one thing that just tugs at me going and – that’s the biggest sacrifice. And you start to wonder was it all worth it.”

Scroll down for a closer look at Anthony and Ferreira’s whirlwind romance: