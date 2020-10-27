Not off the market. Marc Anthony is not dating Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada despite widespread speculation from fans.

A rep for the “Vivir Mi Vida” singer, 52, told Us Weekly on Monday, October 26, that reports of anything going on between the rumored duo are totally “false.” According to the rep, Anthony “simply offered Lozada and her family to stay in his house while he was away.”

Earlier this month, eagle-eyed social media users began to notice similarities in Lozada and Anthony’s Instagram posts. The 44-year-old Brooklyn native, who was previously married to NFL player Chad Johnson for three months in 2012, posed in front of large floor-to-ceiling windows that fans believed were identical to those in a video Anthony shared on October 8. As she continued to document her Miami getaway, Lozada uploaded a handful of posts beside Anthony’s pool.

“The 2 people I put on earth 🌍❤️🙏🏽 #MyEverything #MommyLovesYouSoMuch,” she captioned two snapshots of children taking a dip in the pool. The reality star shares daughter Shaniece, 27, with ex Jamal Hairston and son Carl, 6, with former fiancé Carl Crawford.

The “I Need to Know” crooner, for his part, is the father of six children. In 1994, he welcomed daughter Arianna with then-girlfriend Debbie Rosado. The exes also adopted son Chase while they were dating. Anthony welcomed sons Cristian and Ryan in 2001 and 2003, respectively, before splitting from ex-wife Dayanara Torres in January 2004. He also shares twins Max and Emme, now 12, with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez.

The Grammy winner and Lopez, 51, tied the knot in June 2004 and finalized their divorce 10 years later. The Hustlers actress, who is currently engaged to Alex Rodriguez, obtained primary custody of the twins in the wake of her divorce. Despite the former pair’s split, an insider told Us Weekly exclusively that Anthony “will be at J. Lo and A-Rod’s wedding,” which was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“[They] have always sustained a healthy and respectful relationship,” the source said of the exes in February.

The “On the Floor” songstress was previously married to Ojani Noa from 1997 to 1998 and to Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003. She was also engaged to Ben Affleck from 2002 to 2004. Though she’s faced highs and lows in her love life, Lopez is looking forward to saying “I do” once again.

“I always planned to get married again,” the Maid in Manhattan actress said on the Today show in May 2019, two months after Rodriguez, 45, popped the question. “I want to spend my life with somebody. I want to grow old with somebody. I think that’s the goal, right? To find a partner to kinda walk through this crazy thing with.”