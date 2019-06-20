New couple alert? Evelyn Lozada and Rob Kardashian recently exchanged a series of NSFW tweets, and though the Basketball Wives star clarified that it was all because of a bet, she also revealed whether she would accept a date with the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

During a Thursday, June 20, interview on Power 105.1 FM’s Breakfast Club, Lozada, 43, was asked about the message in which she tweeted that Kardashian, 32, “has a big sausage” which led him to reply with a racy comment of his own. “I knew that was gonna come up today,” she said with a laugh before she explained how the banter began.

“I have never seen his sausage,” Lozada said. “It just really started off as a bet. Like, I was dared and I take dares seriously. I’m like, ‘Don’t dare me ’cause I’ll tweet something crazy.'” She went on to note that Kardashian was the one to dare her after she wished him a happy Father’s Day and called him “big d-ck Rob.”

“I think Rob is a nice guy, I really, really do,” Lozada said as she tip-toed around the question of if she’d go out on a date with him. “I feel like he has potential for greatness and I hope he really keeps kicking ass in the gym, because I think he’s a nice looking man.”

After some run-around, she finally confirmed: “I would go on a date with Rob.”

Lozada also noted that she thinks Kardashian is “an amazing father” to his 2-year-old daughter, Dream, whom he shared with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna. This isn’t the first time in recent weeks that Halfway Dead designer has gotten flirty with women on social media.

Kardashian and Dominican singer Natti Natasha exchanged friendly tweets earlier this month, with the messages even catching the eye of his sister Khloé Kardashian.

“Thank uuu see u soon 😈💙👌,” Rob responded to a Father’s Day message from Natasha, prompting the Good American cofounder, 34, to chime in, “Rob what’s going on here?!?! Who is this girl?”

