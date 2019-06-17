Rob Kardashian’s flirty texts with Natti Natasha seem to have caught his sister Khloé Kardashian off guard. Khloé peppered Rob with questions about his new connection on Sunday, June 16, after seeing his exchange with the Dominican singer.

The conversation started after Rob, 32, posted a Twitter photo of himself with Dream, his 2-year-old daughter with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna. “Happy Father’s Day to me,” he wrote in the caption. Natasha, 32, replied to the tweet, writing, “Happy father’s day 💘! You are an excellent father, I know. God bless you. See you soon ☺️!”

“Thank uuu see u soon 😈💙👌,” Rob responded. That’s when Khloé, 34, chimed in, asking, “Rob what’s going on here?!?! Who is this girl?”

“Do I know you?” Rob shot back. And when Khloé threatened to “pop up on [his] ass,” Rob tweeted, “Listen just slow yourself down I’m trying to watch the Dodgers game.”

Rob and Natasha tweeted admiration for one another earlier this month, as well. The sock designer retweeted a topless selfie Natasha posted and wrote, “Oh hi.” A day later, the singer reposted a video of Rob doting on Dream.

Natasha made headlines earlier this year when she became YouTube’s most-watched female artist. So far, her and Becky G’s “Sin Pijama” music video has racked up more than 1.4 billion views. Natasha released her debut album, Iluminatti, this February.

Her Father’s Day Twitter exchange with Rob came one day after Chyna, 31, criticized him for trying to prevent Dream from appearing on the model’s new reality series, The Real Blac Chyna. “It is very unfortunate that Rob could not simply have an adult conversation with me ‘the mother of his child,’” she wrote as part of a lengthy note posted on Instagram. Rob and the Lashed entrepreneur were engaged from April to December 2016.

