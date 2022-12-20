Cancel OK
‘Maid in Manhattan’ Cast: Where Are They Now? Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes and More

Maid in Manhattan
 Moviestore/Shutterstock
An unexpected love story! The film Maid in Manhattan has been captivating rom-com lovers for the past 20 years.

In the 2002 movie, Marisa Ventura (Jennifer Lopez) plays a single mother who works as a maid in a fancy Manhattan hotel and dreams of a better life for her son Ty (Tyler Posey). She meets Christopher Marshall (Ralph Fiennes), the heir to a political dynasty, who winds up thinking that Marisa is a guest at the hotel. After one romantic evening together, the pair fall in love. However, once Marisa’s identity is revealed, they both realize that they both come from very different worlds.

Maid in Manhattan is loosely based on a true story of Steven Clark, son of New York Governor Nelson Rockefeller, who married Anne-Marie Rasmussen, a maid who worked at the family hotel, in 1959.

Twenty years after the movie hit theaters, Fiennes revealed that while filming Maid in Manhattan, he was caught with Lopez by the paparazzi and ended up acting as a decoy to the public to hide the early days of her and Ben Affleck’s relationship.

“I was set up,” the Grand Budapest Hotel actor shared during a November 2022 appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. “I was asked out to dinner with J. Lo and her manager and her agent … We had a nice dinner, chatty chatty chatty … [Afterward,] I think I was walking home, but [we gave each other a] peck on the cheek goodnight.”

Suddenly, a paparazzi popped out and took a photo of the duo. “But somehow, the pictures were angled so that as she’s walking away, [it looks like] I’m walking after her. And I think it said the next day [in the New York] Post, ‘It’s Ralph!’,” Fiennes explained.

Posey, for his part, spoke about meeting Affleck when the Boston native and Lopez were first dating.

“So when a movie comes out, there’s a thing called a press junket where you go do interviews, sit down in a room in a hotel room, and you just go from room to room and do a bunch of interviews,” the Teen Wolf alum told Entertainment Tonight in September 2021. “And [Affleck] was with [Lopez] at that time. And he was the sweetest dude ever. I loved him so much. I was like, ‘I don’t know what to expect in this guy. He’s a huge star. Why would he have time for me?’ And he was so nice to me, man.”

When Posey heard that Affleck and Lopez were back together in 2021, he was supportive of the pair.

“They’re both awesome people. I respect the hell out of them and they’re great actors,” he said at the time. “And they’re a power couple. All for it.”

Posey and the In Living Color alum reunited at the Teen Choice Awards in 2014.

“I know we haven’t seen each other since Maid in Manhattan, which was forever ago,” the Truth or Dare star said while on stage. “But I thought that maybe if you needed a backup dancer, I’d fit. What do you think?”

After Posey started dancing, Lopez chimed in: “If I say yes, will you stop?” She then told the audience, “It’s crazy, he’s so big!”

Scroll down to see what the cast of Maid in Manhattan has been up to since 2002:

