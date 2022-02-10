Mixed feelings! Jennifer Lopez’s 13-year-old twins go back and forth on how they feel about having such a famous mom.

“They love it and they don’t,” the singer, 52, told Ellen DeGeneres of daughter Emme and son Maximilian on Wednesday, February 9.

“I think they’re very proud and they love me. I love them,” the Marry Me star continued. “The three of us are, like, super, super close. But it’s a thing that people know who their mom is. They’re navigating that. They’re teenagers now.”

The New York native noted during the Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance that her kids’ “friends know things,” adding, “There’s so much on the internet … so it’s crazy. All you can do is love each other through it. And that’s all I’ve tried to do with them.”

The actress welcomed her teenagers with then-husband Marc Anthony in February 2008, three years before the former couple split. Now that they’re approaching their 14th birthday, Emme and Maximilian no longer think that their mother is cool.

“I’m a very affectionate mom,” the World of Dance judge told DeGeneres, 64. “I like to hug them and kiss them a lot and [I’m] always talking to them sweet and everything. And now they’re like, ‘Mom, no. Don’t get out of the car at school.’ Like, that type of thing. It hurts my heart!”

Earlier this month, the Maid in Manhattan star called her children “little adults,” telling Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that they “have their own lives … and their own ideas about the world.”

The “On the Floor” singer explained, “They love to kind of, like, show you that they know things. I feel like I learn so much from them. They keep me so abreast with the world and what’s happening now and how kids are thinking. It’s a whole different thing. It’s a different world!”

The Grammy nominee also spoke about her bond with boyfriend Ben Affleck during the Live With Kelly and Ryan appearance. “We have [Valentine’s Day] plans,” the songwriter gushed at the time, calling herself “very” romantic.

The Gigli costars were first romantically linked in 2002 but called off their engagement two years later. The duo reconciled last year following Lopez’s split from MLB’s Alex Rodriguez after four years together.

Affleck, 49, for his part, shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 9, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and most recently dated Lindsay Shookus and Ana de Armas.

