Achieving the J. Lo glow doesn’t come easy. Jennifer Lopez is dedicated to keeping her fitness routine fresh — and is always up for a new challenge.

“It’s no secret that fitness is a very important part of my life,” the Hustlers actress, 53, tells Us Weekly exclusively while discussing her collaboration with BODYARMOR for their “Choose More” campaign. “I think there’s a positive correlation between exercise and mental health. When you find a good balance through determination and focus, we’re naturally pushing to be the best version of ourselves.”

Lopez says exercise is “a motivating factor” in her life, telling Us that she likes to break a sweat “first thing in the morning” no matter what her “busy schedule” has in store. “I try to make good choices and balance my time,” she adds.

When it comes to what she works on in the gym, the Grammy nominee likes to mix things up often. “I’m always evolving and looking for things that keep me excited and motivated,” she explains. “I’m not afraid to challenge myself, so I’m open to pushing myself, which is what I’m doing right now as I rehearse for my new album, [This Is Me… Now], coming out this summer.”

The Second Act star’s toned physique has been the talk of Hollywood for years — and she continues to draw attention as she bares all in racy social media uploads. In January 2020, celebrity trainer Tracy Anderson opened up about what it’s like to hit the gym with Lopez.

“Working out with her, it’s kind of remarkable because she is so hardworking and she has such a good attitude,” Anderson exclusively told Us. “She’s got great energy. She’s positive and giving. She’s just an awesome woman.”

At the time, the “Get Right” singer was a fan of kickboxing, circuit training, core work, lunges and burpees. “She shows up no matter what, she takes the time seriously, she knows her body, she wants to be herself,” Anderson added. “She knows that putting in the hard work to get her workout in is part of it.”

The Tracy Anderson Method creator praised Lopez’s “workout ethic,” noting, “She never comes in and doesn’t have energy, doesn’t have focus, doesn’t have appreciation. … She does what she wants when she wants.”

Lopez is always on the go, but she also knows the importance of giving her body a break. In a July 2022 newsletter, the “On the Floor” artist reflected on experiencing exhaustion in her early career.

“There was a time in my life where I used to sleep 3 to 5 hours a night. I’d be on set all day and in the studio all night and doing junkets and filming videos on the weekends. I was in my late 20s and I thought I was invincible,” she wrote in “On the JLo” at the time. “Until one day, I was sitting in a trailer, and all the work and the stress it brought with it, coupled with not enough sleep to recuperate mentally, caught up with me.”

Lopez had felt “totally normal” before suddenly becoming “frozen,” she recalled. “I thought I was losing my mind. … Now I know it was a classic panic attack brought on by exhaustion, but I had never even heard the term at the time.”

After consulting a doctor, the New York native said she “realized how serious the consequences could be of ignoring what my body and mind needed to be healthy — and that’s where my journey to wellness began.”

Her journey continues with BODYARMOR’s latest campaign, which she says was an “easy” collaboration. “We share similar values when it comes to determination, hard work and passion to challenge ourselves to go harder and get better every day,” Lopez tells Us. “BODYARMOR LYTE is a product that has worked for me. I love it because it has zero sugar added and it’s low-calorie. It’s made with a coconut water base and contains potassium-packed electrolytes and antioxidants – which contributes to staying hydrated, but also helps me replenish after an intense workout, performance or a full day on the go.”

