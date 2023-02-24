Following her own path. Ayesha Curry confessed that she used to compare her health to that of her husband, Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen “Steph” Curry.

The former Food Network star, 33, revealed on a recent episode of the Rachael Ray Show that she began taking her health more seriously “the day I started having kids,” telling host Rachael Ray, “Once we had Canon, I was like, ‘All right, now I can lean in and figure this out and figure out what works for me.’” Ayesha and Steph, 34, share kids Riley, 10, Ryan, 7, and Canon, 4.

She continued: “One of the biggest things, for me, that was a hindrance, in a sense, was I was competing in my own weird, twisted way, in my head, with my very athletic husband and thinking I need to do all of the things that he was doing in order to find my balance and to stay fit. And it took me so long to realize, ‘No, my fitness journey and my plan are gonna look how that looks for me.’”

When it comes to her health and fitness routines, the mother of three said she focuses less on “high-intensity workouts” and doesn’t do “the diet thing.” As she explained, “It’s living that 80/20 life and making sure that I’m enjoying life’s celebratory moments, and then, in between, making healthier choices. For me, it couldn’t be so rigid, and I found the best results when I kind of loosened up a little bit.”

Ray, 54, couldn’t agree more with the actress’ statements, as she told her guest, “You can’t keep up with Steph and you shouldn’t. Everybody’s different. Whether you’re a man or a woman or old or young, you gotta find the thing that’s right for you.”

Ayesha previously revealed in May 2020 that she lost 35 pounds while quarantining during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I started my fitness journey because I wanted to be strong and healthy for myself and the people who depend on me,” the cookbook author captioned a July 2020 Instagram post. “But it was important that I did it my way, which meant I needed working out to fit in my life, NOT take me away from it.”

She went on to note that she doesn’t believe “there’s any formula that works for everyone,” but that she does believe “that creating time for yourself to exercise is never time wasted.”

“I went to work finding ways to incorporate healthy habits into my busy schedule,” the International Smoke restaurant owner added, “and picked up a few tricks along the way (easy 10-minute workouts, fast healthy recipes, etc.).”

She showed off her hard work by posing for pics in a gray bikini. “Took me long enough,” she captioned the Instagram photos in May 2020, also noting that Steph was the photographer.

Several of Ayesha’s celebrity friends showed their love for the star in the comments section, including Gabrielle Union, who wrote, “Alrighty. Lemme get my life together.” Ali Wong commented “WOW,” while Jordyn Woods dubbed her friend a “Skinnnnny minnny.”