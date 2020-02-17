Hot, hot, hot! Stephen “Steph” Curry and his wife, Ayesha Curry, know how to keep their relationship flame burning after eight years of marriage.

The Golden State Warriors player, 31, and his longtime love, 30, wed in 2011 and share three children, daughters Riley and Ryan, and son Canon. With three little ones and Steph’s constant travel schedule, the couple work hard to maintain a romantic partnership.

On Sunday, February 16, 2020, the basketball star shared a sexy photo of himself carrying the Ayesha’s Home Kitchen host as they showed off their red-hot connection. “Vacation vibes with my one and only 😍 like dat!” he captioned the snap.

Throughout their romance the pair have supported each other’s dreams and share their love for each other whenever possible.

“My baby, my love, my life. What can I say. This is us 8 years married in, loving each other for 11 and we somehow still find reasons and things that we love about each other every day,” The Seasoned Life: Food, Family, Faith and the Joy of Eating Well author wrote via Instagram in July 2019.

She continued: “Each day with you is the ultimate blessing. Getting to do life with you is an infinite sea of bliss. Through our ups and downs we only become stronger and that is the ultimate key. When the trauma becomes the triumph you win! I love you for ever and always constantly giving the ultimate glory to God.”

The NBA star wasn’t outshined by his lady love on their eighth wedding anniversary. He gave Ayesha a shout-out as well, writing, “Growing strong through all the ups and downs. Life is all about perspective, and my perspective is clear!”

He captioned his celebratory Instagram Boomerang adding, “That @ayeshacurry…that’s my baby right there…love you and thank you for being my Proverbs 31:10-11 everyday!”

After meeting when Steph was 15 years old and Ayesha was 14 at church in North Carolina, the lovebirds, who got married in their early 20s, have shown that their love is strong and can conquer all. Plus, they do it with sexy photos and dedicated couple time.

