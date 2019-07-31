More in love than ever! Ayesha and Stephen Curry are celebrating their strong marriage by sharing sweet messages to each other for their 8th wedding anniversary.

“My baby, my love, my life. What can I say,” Ayesha, 30, penned alongside a selfie of the pair on Instagram on Wednesday, July 31. “This is us 8 years married in, loving each other for 11 and we somehow still find reasons and things that we love about each other every day. Each day with you is the ultimate blessing. Getting to do life with you is an infinite sea of bliss. Through our ups and downs we only become stronger and that is the ultimate key. When the trauma becomes the triumph you win! I love you for ever and always constantly giving the ultimate glory to God. Here’s to 8!”

The childhood sweethearts married on July 30, 2011, in Charlotte, North Carolina, and share three children: Riley, 7, Ryan, 4, and Canon, 12 months.

The Golden State Warrior, 31, also gave an adorable shout-out to his wife with a Boomerang of the couple toasting. “This wasn’t today but this was the vibe to celebrate 8 years of officially doing life together,” he captioned the GIF on Instagram. “Growing strong through all the ups and downs. Life is all about perspective, and my perspective is clear! That @ayeshacurry….that’s my baby right there….love you and thank you for being my Proverbs 31:10-11 everyday!”

And the duo are not strangers to having each other’s back in public. Earlier this month, Stephen clapped back at social media trolls for making fun of Ayesha’s dancing at the opening of her San Francisco, California, restaurant, International Smoke.

“Slow news day today, I see,” the professional athlete said in a video on his Instagram Stories. “Just make sure y’all send me the video of you dancing at your own restaurant opening.”

He then panned the camera to Ayesha, 30, and showed off his own dance moves. “We’re going to keep Milly Rocking until that happens, you know what I’m saying?” he added.

The NBA star and the Seasoned Life author met when they were 15 and 14 years old, respectively, at church in North Carolina. “I always had my eye on her, but I got a little shaken, for sure,” Stephen previously told Parents magazine.

The couple eventually ended up dating years later when he was visiting her in Los Angeles.

“I was 23; she was 22,” the basketball player told Parents of their decision to tie the knot. “But I knew I had found the right woman and I wanted to start a life with her.”

