Though they quickly became one of Hollywood’s most powerful couples, Stephen and Ayesha Curry’s love story had a humble beginning.

The NBA star was 15-years-old when he and the Seasoned Life author — who was only 14 — met at church in North Carolina. Though they’ve both since admitted they were fond of each other at a young age, it wasn’t until years later that they would reconnect as adults and give romance a shot.

“I always had my eye on her, but I got a little shaken, for sure,” Stephen previously told Parents Magazine of their teenage years.

Fast forward a few years, and the Golden State Warriors point guard finally got the chance to pursue the then-aspiring actress while on a trip to Los Angeles where she was living. During his East Coast visit for the ESPY Awards, Stephen and Ayesha spent the day together as just friends, which later turned romantic.

The couple tied the knot in July 2011, and despite being in their early 20s, they knew it was meant to be.

“I was 23; she was 22. But I knew I had found the right woman and I wanted to start a life with her,” the athlete told Parents. Following their nuptials, Ayesha put her acting career on hold after finding out she was pregnant with their daughter Riley.

“She was a borderline honeymoon baby,” Ayesha explained of how quick things changed for their family. “So that became my next move. I struggled with that for a while.”

While Stephen’s NBA career began to take off, Ayesha found her calling in the culinary world, opening restaurants around the United States, writing cook books and even hosting game shows, including Family Food Fight. Whether it be regular season games or championships, Ayesha is often in the crowd cheering her hubby on, while he does the same for her in her endeavors.

