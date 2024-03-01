Ayesha Curry and her husband, Golden State Warriors star and NBA legend Stephen Curry, realized a couple years ago that they were wrong when they believed their family was complete.

The two are now expecting their fourth baby, Ayesha revealed to Sweet July magazine in a cover story published Friday, March 1.

Ayesha and the four-time NBA champion are already parents to daughters Riley, 11, and Ryan, 8, as well as son Canon, 5.

Riley is best known for stealing the show at Warriors press conferences during the 2015 NBA Finals, with Steph bringing her to the podium nightly.

Ayesha, 34, revealed in the story exactly how she and her husband, 35, came to agree that they wanted one more child.

“I would load up the car and think, ‘Oh, I forgot something,’” she said. “But nobody was forgotten. It started to turn my brain a little bit. Maybe somebody was missing. So we set out on this journey, knowing that this would complete our family.”

Ayesha revealed her baby bump in the story’s photo shoot and opened up about how this pregnancy is a little different than the others.

“I’m in my 30s, and so there’s all this paperwork referring to the experience as a ‘geriatric pregnancy’ and all the concerns that come along with that,” she said. “I think there’s something that needs to be more nuanced when it comes to women, their age and conversations around having children. Many women in their 30s and 40s are going through this for the first time, and being told you’re ‘old’ feels alarming and wild.”

Another difference is that her children are old enough now to experience the pregnancy with her. Ayesha said she enjoyed being able to view the process through the eyes of Riley and Ryan.

“They’re at such different ages and stages in life,” she said. “Their perspectives are so different and it’s been the most exciting thing.”

While this interview was all Ayesha, Steph has been eager to talk about parenthood in the past as well. He told People in October 2023 that he’s already introduced his three kids to backyard sports.

“It’s more just confidence building and their ability to find joy in everything they do,” he said. “I think that’s a huge part of kids these days, not feeling too much pressure on having to be successful or keep up with their counterparts.”

Of course, that pressure might mount as the younger ones learn more about their father’s Hall of Fame trajectory. With another baby on the way, however, those backyard games will soon get even more competitive.