What a ham! Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry’s eldest daughter, Riley, has been stealing the show from the sidelines of her dad’s basketball games for years.

The NBA player and The Seasoned Life author welcomed Riley in 2012. She became an older sister when her sister, Ryan, and her brother, Canon, were born in 2015 and 2018, respectively.

“We’ve always said three kids,” the Family Food Fight host told Us Weekly exclusively in April 2016. “Steph’s such a good dad for girls. He’s super attentive and he’s, like, not too manly to get down on the floor and play with them and have a tea party.”

But with such a big brood at home, the Ayesha’s Home Kitchen star shared how she makes time for the athlete. “I do a lot of meal prep so it’s ready to go after we put the kids to sleep,” she told Us at the time. “Even if we’re just watching HGTV with a glass of wine, that’s date night at my house.”

In addition to keeping her household in check, Ayesha does the same on social media. For example, she clapped back at an Instagram troll in November 2018 who criticized Riley’s hair.

“Lawwdd have mercy WHYYY don’t you know how to brush them girls’ hair???” the hater commented on a mother-daughter video at the time. “Drives me nuts!!! Still a love you, but damn Ayesha.” The Tastes author responded: “I don’t make moments happen for Instagram. Moments happen and I sometimes share. I’m not going to doll my children up for perception and anyone’s approval on here. If that’s what you want to see then this is not the page for you. Real life over here.”

