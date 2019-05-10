Stephen and Ayesha Curry have each other’s backs. The basketball star came to his wife’s defense after she admitted that she feels insecure about the amount of attention the professional athlete receives from other women.

“Proud of you for being authentic and putting yourself out there — not being afraid of potential bull s#*# and nonsense that could and did come at you,” Stephen, 31, wrote alongside a photo of the couple on Thursday, May 9, via his Instagram Story. “Way more positive than negative with all of this. Keep being you. I love you.”

Ayesha, 30, came under fire after her Red Table Talk interview aired on Facebook Watch on Monday, May 6. In the episode, the cookbook author spoke candidly to Jada Pinkett Smith about her relationship with the Golden State Warriors star.

“Something that really bothers me, and honestly has given me a sense of a little bit of an insecurity, is the fact that — yeah, there are all these women, like, throwing themselves [at him], but me, like, the past 10 years, I don’t have any of that,” Ayesha explained. “I have zero — this sounds weird — but, like, male attention, and so then I begin to internalize it, and I’m like, ‘Is something wrong with me?’”

While she clarified that she doesn’t need the attention from other men, Ayesha added, “It’d be nice to know that, like, someone’s looking.”

After social media users criticized the Ayesha’s Home Kitchen host’s remarks, she defended her decision to be honest at the red table.

“I have never been one to cage my feelings and emotions to any capacity. I am human,” she wrote on Wednesday, May 8, via Instagram. “It brings me pure joy to speak my mind, be vulnerable at times and to know myself inside and out. Seeing as how it’s mental health awareness month I really want to take the time to encourage everyone to speak their truth regardless of perception, fitting into a mold or offending someone, because it’s YOUR truth.”

Ayesha continued: “If what I’m not afraid to say out loud about being a 30yr mama of 3 helps another woman like me feel like they’re not the alone and not the only one with an insecurity (because we ALL have them, don’t play) then that makes all of this hoopla worth it.”

Stephen and Ayesha, who started seeing each other when they were teenagers, tied the knot in 2011. They are parents of daughters Riley, 6, and Ryan, 3, and son Canon, 10 months.

