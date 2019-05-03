Not here for the overzealous fans. Ayesha Curry got real about women who flirt with her husband of eight years, Stephen Curry.

“Stephen is like very nice by nature and he’s very talkative … he gets it from his momma,” the former Great American Baking Show host, 30, said while appearing on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, alongside Stephen’s mother, Sonya Curry, on Thursday, May 2.

She continued: “Everything’s always, like, very, very friendly and sometimes to the point where I’m like, ‘OK, I’m a grown woman, so I’ll just insert myself,’ and be like, ‘Hello. How are you doing?’”

Though the Whittaker Bay alum said that she’s used to speaking up for herself, she admitted she’s not a fan of having to do so. “Like, I’m OK with it now. Obviously, you know, the devil is a liar and there’s always, like … the ladies will always be lurking, hoping for their moment and waiting, you need to be aware of that,” she quipped. “But for me … I honestly hate it.”

Ayesha first met her spouse as a teenager in their shared church group in Charlotte, North Carolina. The couple married in July 2011 after three years of dating, and recently welcomed their third child together, a baby boy named Canon, in July 2018.

“My heart is FULL. God has been too good to us,” the restaurateur captioned an Instagram photo of the newborn in the arms of his big sisters Riley, 6, and Ryan, 3. “Our beautiful baby boy Canon W.Jack Curry 7/2/2018. He joined us earlier than we thought and we couldn’t be more excited and grateful. Family of 5!”

The Golden State Warriors star, 31, also shared the happy news on his Instagram page, writing, “On this journey, on this quest… protect me.. I’m bless! Canon W. Jack Curry.”

