Coming to her defense! Stephen Curry hit back on Wednesday, July 17, after online trolls poked fun at his wife, Ayesha Curry, for dancing at her California restaurant.

“Slow news day today, I see,” the NBA star, 31, said in a video posted to his Instagram Stories. “Just make sure y’all send me the video of you dancing at your own restaurant opening.”

Stephen went on to pan the camera to Ayesha, 30, who was sitting next to him in the back seat of a car. “We’re going to keep Milly Rocking until that happens, you know what I’m saying?” he added while showing off moves of his own.

The Seasoned Life cookbook author became a trending topic on Twitter on Tuesday, July 15, when video surfaced of her doing the popular dance for her husband at her new International Smoke restaurant in Del Mar.

New York’s Hot 97 FM tweeted the adorable video with the caption, “Aye! Did #AyeshaCurry kill her Milly Rock?” which sparked reaction from some followers who weren’t impressed.

“Why!!! Can’t this woman just be happy, thankful and great full [sic] she has her husband who loves her so much, he always has her back …her beautiful children why isn’t that enough! She constantly is looking for attention on social media and acceptance from the public,” one commenter wrote. Another simply added: “No.”

However, many fans were quick to defend Ayesha. “Imagine being at the opening of your third or fourth restaurant and not being able to dance silly with family and celebrate without a–holes making fun of it b/c they’re jealous. Oh yes how dare she be happy and goofy THE ABSOLUTE SHAME,” wrote one commenter.

This isn’t the first time the Golden State Warriors point guard has publicly supported Ayesha after she received backlash. Earlier this year, the Family Food Fight host made headlines after she admitted she gets insecure about the large amount of attention her husband receives from other women.

“Proud of you for being authentic and putting yourself out there — not being afraid of potential bull s#*# and nonsense that could and did come at you,” the three-time MVP wrote at the time. “Way more positive than negative with all of this. Keep being you. I love you.”

Stephen and Ayesha tied the knot in 2011 and are the proud parents of daughters Riley, 6, and Ryan, 4, and 12-month-old son Canon.

