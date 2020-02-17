Look away, Riley, Ryan and Canon! Stephen Curry shared a rare risqué photo with his wife, Ayesha Curry, while on vacation together.

The Golden State Warriors point guard, 31, took to Instagram on Sunday, February 16, to upload a picture of the Family Food Fight host, 30, straddling him and licking his forehead as he stares down at her chest. He is shirtless in the snap, while she rocks a strapless green bikini.

“Vacation vibes with my one and only 😍 like dat!” Stephen captioned the post.

In the comments section, Ayesha wrote, “You coulda at least popped a filter on this. 😩 I love you though.”

Several Instagram users joked in the comments section that they would not be surprised if the couple, who rarely post steamy photos together, end up having another child.

Singer Lecrae commented, “Welp..number 4 otw [on the way],” while another fan wrote, “That’s how u keep getting more kids right there!”

Stephen and Ayesha met at a church youth group in Charlotte, North Carolina, when they were 15 and 14, respectively. They started dating years later in 2008 and went on to marry in July 2011. They are now the parents of three children: daughters Riley, 7, and Ryan, 4, and son Canon, 19 months.

“Each day with you is the ultimate blessing,” the Seasoned Life cookbook author wrote on Instagram in July 2019 in honor of their eighth wedding anniversary. “Getting to do life with you is an infinite sea of bliss. Through our ups and downs we only become stronger and that is the ultimate key. When the trauma becomes the triumph you win! I love you for ever and always constantly giving the ultimate glory to God. Here’s to 8!”

The NBA star, for his part, wrote at the time, “Growing strong through all the ups and downs. Life is all about perspective, and my perspective is clear! That @ayeshacurry….that’s my baby right there….love you and thank you for being my Proverbs 31:10-11 everyday!”

Stephen made headlines in December 2019 when his alleged nude photos surfaced on Twitter. His agent said the images were “absolutely” not real, while Ayesha later joked about cooking “eggplant parmesan” on Instagram Live in an apparent reference to the scandal. “Perfect, right?” she said with a laugh.