Ayesha Curry Shows Off Her 35-Lb Weight Loss in Quarantine

Fit and fabulous! Ayesha Curry showed off her toned body after revealing that she lost 35 pounds while quarantined amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I started my fitness journey because I wanted to be strong and healthy for myself and the people who depend on me,” the Full Plate cookbook author, 31, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, July 7. “But it was important that I did it my way, which meant I needed working out to fit in my life, NOT take me away from it.”

Curry told her 7.3 million Instagram followers that she hates “the term balance,” but she understands why people stress the concept behind it.

“I don’t think there’s any formula that works for everyone, but I do believe that creating time for yourself to exercise is never time wasted,” she explained. “So I went to work finding ways to incorporate healthy habits into my busy schedule, and picked up a few tricks along the way (easy 10-minute workouts, fast healthy recipes, etc.).”

Alongside two photos of herself working out in a pink sports bra and black gym shorts, the Family Food Fight host announced that she has partnered with Fitbit to share her wellness tips in a series of videos that will be “rolling out all summer long.” She concluded her post, “Let’s get moving.”

Curry announced on her Instagram Stories in May that she was “down 35 pounds” after spending her “entire 20s having babies, nursing babies.” The International Smoke restaurant owner — who shares daughters Riley, 7, and Ryan, 4, and son Canon, 2, with her husband, Stephen Curry — told fans at the time that she had “been in the gym since January,” doing “heavy HIIT, hella cardio [and] floor work.” She also revealed that she changed her “entire diet (except for Sundays, you know what it is).”

Days earlier, Ayesha debuted her slimmer figure in a series of photos that Stephen, 32, took of her outside in a gray bikini. “Took me long enough,” she captioned the pictures before revealing in the comments section that she “deffffffinitely” has stretch marks “all over my thighs and my sides.”

The TV personality and the Golden State Warriors player met as teenagers at their church’s youth group. They started dating in 2008 and married three years later.