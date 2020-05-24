Stephen Curry Plays Photographer for Wife Ayesha Curry’s Bikini Shoot

NBA star Stephen Curry turned the camera on his wife, Ayesha Curry, as she showed off her toned body in a bikini photo shoot on Saturday, May 23.

“Took me long enough,” the cookbook author, 31, captioned two photos that showed her wearing a gray two-piece. She tagged her husband, 32, as the photographer.

“Alrighty. Lemme get my life together,” Gabrielle Union commented, while comedian Ali Wong simply wrote, “WOW,” along with five fire emojis and Jordyn Woods called Ayesha a “Skinnnnny minnny.”

“STOOOOOOOOP!!!” Olivia Munn wrote. “Is this what quarantine did to you???? I’m just gonna put down this bread and go for a hike real quick brb.”

The Next Food Network Star‘s Aarti Sequeira commented, “Dang girl! That body gave birth to three kids?!?!?!”

A fan asked, “How is it that u don’t have stretch marks? Mine are so many from the babies.”

“Oh I deffffffinitely do,” Ayesha — who shares daughters Riley, 7, and Ryan 4, and son Canon, 22 months, with her husband — replied. “All over my thighs and my sides.”

The last time the Seasoned Life author shared a bikini photo on Instagram was back in February, when she posted a risqué vacation pic that showed her straddling the Golden State Warriors point guard and licking his forehead. It went quickly viral.

But a day later she clapped back at a nasty comment on another photo she shared of herself and her hubby as they soaked up the sun in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

A troll wrote, “Steph married to an actual real life farm animal,” prompting the Family Food Fight host to clap back. “Yes a GOAT I know,” she replied, using the acronym for Greatest of All Time.

Stephen has been his wife’s biggest supporter, posting a message defending her in May 2019 after she made some controversial comments on Jada Pinkett Smith‘s “Red Table Talk” Facebook Watch series. Ayesha admitted she hates the fact that “ladies will always be lurking” around the athlete.

“Proud of you for being authentic and putting yourself out there- not being afraid of the potential bull s#*# and nonsense that could and did come at you,” Stephen wrote on Instagram at the time. “Way more positive than negative with all of this. Keep being you. I love you.”

The couple met as teenagers at a church youth group in Charlotte, North Carolina, and began dating in 2008 after reconnecting. They tied the knot three years later.