Shut down! Ayesha Curry had an epic response to a troll who tried to ruin her romantic trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with her husband, Stephen Curry.

The Family Food Fight host, 30, took to Instagram on Monday, February 17, to share four selfies with the Golden State Warriors point guard, 31, as they soaked up the sun on their vacation. “All the things,” she captioned the post, adding emojis of a wave, a sun, a blue heart and a champagne bottle.

In the comments section, one user wrote, “Steph married to an actual real life farm animal,” prompting Ayesha to clap back. “Yes a GOAT I know,” she responded, using the acronym for “Greatest of All Time.”

The Seasoned Life cookbook author’s other followers had much nicer things to say. “[Love] yall,” Gabrielle Union commented. Olivia Munn, meanwhile, called Ayesha a “BABE.”

The Currys made headlines a day earlier when Stephen shared a rare risqué photo via Instagram, in which a bikini-clad Ayesha straddled him and licked his forehead as he stared down at her chest.

“Vacation vibes with my one and only 😍 like dat!” the NBA star captioned the post.

In the comments section, Ayesha wrote, “You coulda at least popped a filter on this. 😩 I love you though.”

The couple met as teenagers at a church youth group in Charlotte, North Carolina, and reconnected years later. They started dating in 2008, married in 2011 and are now the parents of three children: daughters Riley, 7, and Ryan, 4, and son Canon, 19 months.

Ayesha raised eyebrows in May 2019 when she said on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk, that “ladies will always be lurking” around her husband while she receives “zero … male attention.”

The basketball player quickly came to the former Ayesha’s Home Kitchen host’s defense at the time, writing on Instagram, “Proud of you for being authentic and putting yourself out there- not being afraid of the potential bull s#*# and nonsense that could and did come at you. Way more positive than negative with all of this. Keep being you. I love you.”