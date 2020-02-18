Move over, Chrissy Teigen. Or, at the very least, make room for Ayesha Curry — a woman who has earned the right to call herself a “clapback queen.”

Fans of the unapologetic star, who married Stephen Curry in 2011, are all too familiar with her ability to hit back at trolls, no matter how vicious the comment. The Seasoned Life author previously slammed an individual who posted a video of a man harassing her after a game between Stephen’s team, the Golden State Warriors, and the Houston Rockets in May 2018.

“The fact that you have the audacity to post this after this man bumped me in my 8-month pregnant belly asking and I quote ‘doesn’t losing feel like getting punched in the gut?’ And continued to follow me and taunt me with his camera is beyond me,” she replied to the now-deleted tweet. “But ‘This is America’ right. 🙏🏽.”

In a second tweet, she noted, “I thought it was an accident at first because it was crowded and then he made that gut comment and continued to follow me. I should’ve got him in the face instead of saving his life by removing the cigarette he was swinging around in my face. 😂😂 Wish there was full footage.”

Ayesha’s outspoken nature once sparked backlash over comments she made on her Red Table Talk appearance in May 2019, where she shared her dislike for “women throwing themselves” at her husband while she gets “zero male attention.” Following her interview on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch talk show, she stood by her remarks.

“I have never been one to cage my feelings and emotions to any capacity. I am human,” she captioned an Instagram post thereafter. “It brings me pure joy to speak my mind, be vulnerable at times and to know myself inside and out.”

While Ayesha may take the time to respond to a jab or two here and there, she has a hefty plate of responsibilities on her radar. She’s a mother to daughters Riley and Ryan and son Cannon, whom she shares with Stephen. She’s also a cookbook author, actress, chef and restaurateur.

In January 2020, she announced that she will be launching a lifestyle magazine later that year. “I am so thrilled that my new lifestyle magazine was announced today! This is an absolute dream come true,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “I can’t wait to share it with all of you. As a woman of color, it’s important to me that media reflects real, relatable women, and I’m excited to create an outlet for young men and women that celebrates diversity and inclusivity.”

The Family Food Fight host continued, “A HUGE thank you to @meredithcorporation for believing in me and my vision and my wonderful #TeamAC Let’s do this!!! On a newsstand near you MAY 2020.”

Scroll down below to see some of Ayesha’s best clapbacks throughout the years!