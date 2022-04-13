Comedian Ali Wong and Justin Hakuta’s Relationship Timeline

The way it was. Ali Wong frequently gushed over — and roasted — Justin Hakuta in many of her comedic sets amid the twosome’s romance.

“I got married at City Hall because I didn’t want to have a formal wedding because I’m a stand-up comic and I was like, ‘I don’t want to walk down the aisle for 60 seconds while people stare at me in silence.’ That would give me PTSD,” the Always Be My Maybe star recalled of her nuptials during an October 2019 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “So, we just got married at City Hall!”

The pair tied the knot in November 2014 after signing a prenuptial agreement, which Wong often mentioned in her comedy specials.

“No one could have predicted this outcome,” the California native joked during her Hard Knock Wife special, which debuted on Netflix in May 2018. “So much so, that before we got married, his family made me sign a prenup. It’s true, and now if we get divorced, their son is f–ked. No more sashimi on a Tuesday! No more fancy Japanese toilet bidet where water comes out and Hello Kitty sings the song until your butthole’s fresh and clean. Go back to drinking flat water, bitch!”

She added: “It is said that if you earn more in the relationship, then you are the breadwinner. I think my husband’s the real breadwinner because he won a bread machine. Being a woman and the breadwinner is not all that, OK?”

The Harvard Business School grad has been a fervent supporter of Wong’s blossoming comedy career, even selling merchandise at her live shows.

“Portland has lovely mobs @aliwong #MilkAndMoneyTour,” Hakuta captioned an Instagram video in March 2019 outside one of the Dear Girls author’s events in Oregon.

While Hakuta — who works as a vice president for a tech company — has been happy to sell shirts and posters with Wong’s face on it, he prefers to stay out of the spotlight.

“He has his own thing going on too,” the Birds of Prey actress told Health in March 2020 of her then-spouse. “But it’s definitely weird. I’m very open about the fact that we go to therapy. We talk a lot about the transitions that we go through as a couple. He is so happy for me, but this lifestyle is not what he expected.”

She continued at the time: “Well, we’ve figured certain things out. He’s not an event person. So we decided that he’s not going to come to any more events — it’s just not how he wants to spend his time. I get it. I think in some ways it’s easier for women because it’s fun to get a dress. When you have a successful man, [going to events] can be his wife’s whole life, and she will jujitsu that s—t into being a lifestyle blogger. All the power to those women!”

The duo — who welcomed daughters Mari and Nikki in 2015 and 2017, respectively — eventually announced their plans to divorce after eight years of marriage. Wong’s rep confirmed the news to People in April 2022.

Scroll below to relive their romance journey: