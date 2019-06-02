Ali Wong: What’s in My Bag?

Ali Wong is doing a bang-up job at parenting. Because the Baby Cobra comedian tends to get black-and-blue marks while playing with Mari, 3, and Nikki, 1 — whom she shares with husband Justin Hakuta — she carries Arnicare. “It’ll prevent bruising,” says the star of Netflix’s Always Be My Maybe.

Wong, 37, spills more from her multi-use Senreve bag for Us.

Watch Your Mouth

“I always have Glide floss ’cause I can’t stand it when things are stuck between my teeth. I can’t think straight if there’s a piece of chicken between my molars.”

The Thirst Is Real

“I panic if I don’t have water with me. I carry a Tokidoki x ZoLi bottle. It’s meant for kids.”

An Honest Friend

“Jessica Alba was really sweet and sent me a huge Honest box, and it’s like the gift that keeps on giving. I’ve had the wipes in my bag forever, and I always use them. Somehow, they just never run out.”

Shady Lady

“I’m terrified of the sun. I like to take my Dermalogica sunblock with me ’cause I live in L.A. and I’m out all day.”

Quiet Time

“If I’m flying with my kids, I just straight-up bring the Amazon Kindle for Mari and load that thing up. Nikki isn’t at the point where TV is a tranquilizer for her, which is quite unfortunate.”

What else is in Wong’s purse? A Kate Spade swan poof keychain; red Moschino sunglasses; an iPhone X in gold; a copy of Becoming by Michelle Obama; a Hudson Taylor grey pouch; a Rosebud Salve; a Smashbox eyeliner in black; Bliss Lemon & Sage Moisturizing Body Butter; a Ranch 99 card; Q-Tips; a Green Sprout bib in blue; Pan’s Mushroom Jerky; hair ties; a Hello Kitty journal; an Ostrich pillow; Buddyphones Unicorn headphones; a Muji portable diffuser; a Muji eucalyptus oil; a pen; a generic tube of petroleum jelly; a Trader Joe’s Head to Toe Moisturizing Balm; Neosporin and Hello Kitty Band-Aids.

Always Be My Maybe is available to stream on Netflix starting May 31.

