Feeling like forever. Robin Thicke‘s fiancée, April Love Geary, is confident the couple’s marriage will last — and she isn’t interested in signing a prenup.

The model, 27, recently fielded questions from her Instagram followers when one social media user wondered, “Does Robin want a prenup before marriage?” Geary didn’t mince words in her response, writing, “I don’t know, but I’m not signing one.”

In another reply, the California native gave a more in-depth explanation. “He’s not marrying anyone else after me,” she said of the 45-year-old “Blurred Lines” singer. “How do you go from, like, the baddest bitch on the planet? Where do you go from there? Trash.”

Thicke began dating Geary in 2014 after his split from ex-wife Paula Patton, and he popped the question on Christmas Eve in 2018. “YES YES 1000x YES,” Geary gushed via Instagram at the time, sharing a video of the romantic proposal.

Several months before their engagement, the couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Mia, now 4. Daughter Lola arrived in February 2019 and Geary gave birth to son Luca in December 2020. Thicke is also the father of son Julian, 11, whom he shares with the 46-year-old Hitch actress.

The Masked Singer judge and Patton have gotten to a good place in their coparenting relationship, but it wasn’t always easy. In March 2021, Thicke reflected on “bickering” with his ex in the early days of their separation.

“Then we used coparenting couples therapy and that really opened the door for communication in a much better way for us,” the Grammy nominee told Extra at the time, adding that Julian has adjusted well to the blended family’s dynamic. “Nothing makes you prouder as parents when you had some tough times, figured it out and your son is thriving because of it.”

One month prior, the “Lost Without U” crooner revealed that even Geary joins in on the counseling sessions. “Therapy is not for everybody all the time, but it definitely opens barriers for us, even just to go once or twice,” he said during a February 2021 episode of the “Black Girls Texting” podcast. “If you’re struggling in your relationship, one visit, one conversation with a third party can change things.”

Thicke emphasized that while he’s a “total believer” in the benefits of therapy, not every couple can access the same resource. “Couples therapy has been great for me and April, and it’s been great for me and Paula in coparenting,” he added. “When you hit a wall and you know you’ve hit a wall and you’re standing still, a great way to knock that wall down is to have a third party or another person help you.”

