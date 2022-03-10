Hollywood love story! Robin Thicke and April Love Geary’s relationship has hooked fans in from the start — and three kids later, they are still going strong.

The “Sweetest Love” crooner was first linked to the model in late 2014 after Thicke announced in February of that year that he and wife Paula Patton had separated.

“We will always love each other and be best friends. However, we have mutually decided to separate at this time,” the former spouses said in a joint statement to Us Weekly at the time.

The exes, who share son Julian, finalized their divorce in March 2015. Two months later, Thicke and Geary made their first official appearance as a couple at the Cannes Film Festival.

“They were super flirty all night,” an insider exclusively told Us in May 2015 of the duo’s interaction at the amfAR Gala in the French Riviera. “They spent much of the evening hanging out away from their table at the back of the room. They were very touchy-feely and clearly very into each other.”

The lovebirds added to their family in February 2018 with the arrival of their first child, daughter Mia. The pair got engaged in December of that year before the birth of their second daughter, Lola, in February 2019.

Thicke gushed over his fiancée during her second pregnancy, telling Us and other reporters how much he spoiled her.

“I try to dote on her, but it’s never enough. You can never dote too much,” the “Look Easy” singer said in February 2019. “When you already have a baby to take care of, you got plenty to do. So the closer we get now, we’re getting really excited and anxious. We’re very ready for this new baby to come.”

After welcoming their third child, son Luca, in December 2020, Geary reflected on her life with Thicke as she rang in her 27th birthday with her loved ones.

“This is 27! If you would’ve told 16-year-old April that you were going to have 3 kids under 4 by the time you’re 27, I would’ve said you’re crazy,” she wrote via social media in December 2021. “But I love my life and my family so much.”

Scroll down to relive Thicke and Geary’s sweetest relationship moments: