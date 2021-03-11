An ever-evolving relationship. After Robin Thicke and Paula Patton’s 2014 split, the former couple went to therapy to better their coparenting relationship.

“Well, when we were first going through our divorce, there was bickering,” the Masked Singer judge, 44, told Extra on Wednesday, March 10. “And then we used coparenting couples therapy and that really opened the door for communication in a much better way for us.”

The exes’ preteen is now “thriving,” the “Blurred Lines” singer gushed. “Nothing makes you prouder as parents when you had some tough times, figured it out and your son is thriving because of it.”

The Los Angeles native moved on with April Love Geary in 2015, going on to welcome three children — Mia, 3, Lola, 2, and Luca, 2 months. The pair got engaged in December 2018.

Last month, the Grammy winner opened up about going to therapy with both Patton, 45, and the model, 26. “Therapy is not for everybody all the time, but it definitely opens barriers for us, even just to go once or twice,” Thicke explained during a February “Black Girls Texting” podcast episode. “If you’re struggling in your relationship, one visit, one conversation with a third party can change things. Couples therapy has been great for me and April, and it’s been great for me and Paula in coparenting. We’ve had a few sessions and it’s really helped for us, so I am a total believer in therapy.”

The songwriter added that while it’s “totally understandable” to not want to fit sessions into your schedule, it’s necessary when you’ve “hit a wall” in your communication.

Thicke explained, “A great way to knock that wall down is to have … another person help you.”

The singer has spent more time at home with his four children amid the coronavirus pandemic, which is where he feels “most comfortable.” He gushed to USA Today in February: “Right now, I pretty much run a daycare center in my home so I’ve had plenty to do. The kids inspire me and bring me joy.”

Thicke balances his career with parenting “one hour at a time,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in August 2020.

Geary praised his parenting skills in an Instagram post the following month. “I love you so much and I couldn’t imagine my life without you,” the California native wrote in September 2020. “You’re the best father, partner, cook, lover! I know I’m rarely ever romantic or serious (lol) but you’re truly my other half and you love me more than anyone ever has before.”