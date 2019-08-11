



Daddy duty! Robin Thicke may have a lot on his plate, but the Masked Singer judge is balancing family life with his career.

“I just take it one hour at a time, honestly,” the Grammy winner, 42, told Us Weekly exclusively on Wednesday, August 7, at the TV Critics Association’s summer press tour. “Whether it’s a bottle or Ken [Jeong], they’re all babies in my life!”

The singer and his fiancée, April Love Geary, welcomed their second child together in February. Lola joined 17-month-old sister, Mia, and Thicke’s 9-year-old son, Julian, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Paula Patton.

Julian “loved the first season” of the Masked Singer, the Los Angeles native told Us. “He was a big fan of the monster, but now I have two little ones,” Thicke went on to say. “They’ll probably just try to hug it and take it home.”

The “Blurred Lines” singer has brought his little ones to set before, and Nicole Scherzinger considers herself “a crazy aunt” to the girls. She told Us on Wednesday: “He always brings a new baby into my room, and I take 8 million pictures. … He’s like, ‘How’d you get so many?’ I was like, ‘Honey, you never know, you’ve got to take, like, 100 in a minute and you’re gonna get, like, two really strong ones.”

Fellow judge Jenny McCarthy chimed in, “I don’t want to take pictures, I want the baby. I will take the baby home. His babies are so beautiful!”

It’s possible that Thicke isn’t done expanding his family with Geary, 24. In May, just two months after giving birth to Lola, the model joked that she already wanted more.

“GET ME PREGNANT AGAIN,” the California native captioned a black-and-white Instagram pic of her fiancé at the time. “Jk don’t but like Omg. I mean honestly, who does he think he is dropping a picture like this so casually? And not even warning me??? Like??? Meet me in the bedroom???”

With reporting by Emily Longeretta

