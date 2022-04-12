It’s over. Ali Wong and Justin Hakuta have split after eight years of marriage.

A rep for the actress confirmed to People on Tuesday, April 12, that the pair are set to file for divorce.

The comedian, 39, married the entrepreneur, also 39, in 2014. The pair met four years earlier at a mutual friend’s wedding. Wong and the Harvard Business School grad share two daughters, Mari, born in 2015, and Nikki, born in 2017.

Hakuta and the Always Be My Maybe star had their differences, which Wong often used as inspiration for her stand-up routine, including in her hit Netflix specials, Baby Cobra and Don Wong.

In 2019’s Hard Knock Wife, she joked about Hakunta’s family making her sign a prenuptial agreement that expected him to be the higher earner. That, of course, changed after she found fame.

“No one could have predicted this outcome,” she told the audience. “So much so, that before we got married, his family made me sign a prenup. It’s true, and now if we get divorced, their son is f–ked. No more sashimi on a Tuesday! No more fancy Japanese toilet bidet where water comes out and Hello Kitty sings the song until your butthole’s fresh and clean. Go back to drinking flat water, bitch!”

She continued: “It is said that if you earn more in the relationship, then you are the breadwinner. I think my husband’s the real breadwinner, because he won a bread machine. Being a woman and the breadwinner is not all that, OK?”

Wong opened up more about the prenup in her 2019 book, Dear Girls: Intimate Tales, Untold Secrets and Advice for Living Your Best Life, explaining that while her husband was a successful businessman, their prenuptial agreement made it clear that she shouldn’t rely on his income alone.

“I was very motivated to make my own money because I signed a document specifically outlining how much I couldn’t depend on my husband,” the San Fransisco native wrote. “My father always praised ‘the gift of fear,’ and that prenup scared the s–t out of me. In the end, being forced to sign that prenup was one of the greatest things that ever happened to me and my career.”

Wong remained honest off stage too. In an October 2019 interview with Health, she revealed that her spouse didn’t want to be her date at Hollywood parties or walk red carpets with her.

“We talk a lot about the transitions that we go through as a couple. He is so happy for me, but this lifestyle is not what he expected,” she explained at the time. “He’s not an event person. So we decided that he’s not going to come to any more events — it’s just not how he wants to spend his time. I get it.”

