Proud papa! John Mulaney gave a shout-out to his girlfriend, Olivia Munn, and their son, Malcolm, during his Saturday, February 26, appearance on Saturday Night Live.

“It is amazing to be hosting Saturday Night Live for the fifth time,” the standup comedian, 39, said during his monologue on the NBC variety series. “For many, many reasons, I’m grateful to be here tonight after a very complicated year it is wonderful to be in a place that’s always emphasized sobriety and mental health. Since I last hosted, different things have happened. … Life is a lot better and happier now. I have a 12-week-old son. I’m very excited, he is a pretty cool guy for someone who can’t vote. His legs are like little calzones, and I want to eat him.”

Mulaney, who hosted SNL for the fifth time on Saturday, gushed about the moment he met Malcolm after the 41-year-old Violet actress gave birth late last year.

“We were in the delivery room. My girlfriend had just given birth to him and he’s crying a little, so they bring him over to this warmer on the other side of the delivery room, and they put them on the warmer under this big bright light and light is just shining in his eyes,” Mulaney recalled. “He just looks up at the light and [he squints]. He was annoyed, but he didn’t say anything. I was like, ‘That’s my son.’ A polite man in an uncomfortable situation, but he’s not going to make a fuss. He’s a very good boy.”

The comedy series kicked off Saturday’s episode with a musical prayer for peace by the Ukrainian Chorus Dumka of New York amid the Russian invasion. Later in the episode, fellow Five Timers Steve Martin, Paul Rudd, Candice Bergen, Tina Fey and Elliott Gould made surprise cameos to celebrate the John Mulaney and the Sack Lunch Bunch star’s TV milestone.

The comedian’s Saturday appearance on the long-running NBC series marked his fifth time hosting the show. He previously worked as a writer on SNL from 2009 to 2012, and is only the fourth former writer to host the show after never having been a cast member.

In May 2021, Us Weekly confirmed that the Kroll Show alum was dating Munn after announcing his split from wife Anna Marie Tendler that same month. Mulaney filed for divorce from the artist, 36, in July 2021 after six years of marriage. Their split was finalized last month.

During a September 2021 interview with fellow SNL alum Seth Meyers, the Kid Gorgeous star confirmed that he and the Magic Mike actress were expecting a child. “I went to rehab in September [2020], I got out in October, I moved out of my home from my ex-wife,” he explained at the time. “Then in the spring I went to Los Angeles and met and started to date a wonderful woman named Olivia. … And we’re having a baby together.”

The Oklahoma native and the Mulaney alum welcomed Malcolm in November 2021. The Big Mouth voice actor introduced the little one via Instagram one month later, writing, “Meet Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney. He has his whole life ahead of him. He hasn’t even tried seltzer yet. I’m very in love with him and his whole deal. Happy Holidays.”

The couple have kept their relationship mostly private, but a source told Us last month that Malcolm’s birth has strengthened their romance.

“[Olivia] and John are both very in love with their baby boy,” the insider said in January. “All seems to be going great with John. Having a baby has certainly brought them closer. She’s usually more private about her relationship but now she’s sharing more pics. It’s an exciting time.”

Last year, Munn explained that she wants to keep her life with Mulaney out of the spotlight partly because of the intense fan interest surrounding him. “If I try to say anything, I run the risk of being called messy or not telling the truth,” she told the Los Angeles Times in November 2021. “The only way to win, for me, is to pull back and to not play the game at all. … For whatever reason, it’s easier to blame me.”

