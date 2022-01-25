Olivia Munn and John Mulaney Have Grown ‘Closer’ Raising Son Malcolm

So far, so good. Olivia Munn and John Mulaney’s relationship has been strengthened after their son Malcolm’s November 2021 birth.

“She and John are both very in love with their baby boy,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “All seems to be going great with John. Having a baby has certainly brought them closer. She’s usually more private about her relationship but now she’s sharing more pics. It’s an exciting time.”

The insider notes that the comedian, 39, will be “around the first few months” of their baby boy’s life before embarking on his latest tour. From Scratch is set to kick off in March and run through July.

The pair went public with their relationship in May 2021, the same month that Mulaney announced his split from Anna Marie Tendler after six years of marriage. (The former couple have since finalized their divorce.)

The actress, 41, defended dating the Big Mouth star in November 2021, telling the Los Angeles Times that she was tempted to “close the door to [public scrutiny] and just take care” of their baby.

The former Daily Show With Jon Stewart correspondent went on to say, “They think they know our relationship so well. When in reality, they don’t. There’s no way anyone could know what any of his relationships were or what our relationship is. … If I try to say anything, I run the risk of being called messy or not telling the truth. The only way to win, for me, is to pull back and to not play the game at all. … For whatever reason, it’s easier to blame me.”

Two months later, Tendler, 36, called the aftermath of her split from Mulaney “surreal” and “totally shocking” in a Harper’s Bazaar interview.

“I had a lot of bad days and medium days. I wouldn’t say I had any good days until the summer,” the artist told the magazine earlier this month. “In a way, I feel like, well, it can only go up from here, because I reached the depth of where I could go.”

The Connecticut native shared her plans to freeze her eggs, explaining, “There were things I never even thought about before because that was just a closed door. So now that it feels like not as much of a closed door, it’s something that I ruminate on a lot.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper