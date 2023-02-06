Fashionably late. Jennifer Lopez wasn’t on the red carpet for the 2023 Grammy Awards on Sunday, February 5, but she arrived at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles just in time to present the first award of the night.

“Even with inflation, her love still don’t cost a thing. Please welcome Jennifer Lopez,” host Trevor Noah quipped while introducing the Shotgun Wedding star during the live CBS broadcast.

Lopez, 53, walked out in a navy blue Gucci gown. The dramatic ruffled skirt had a long train but also showed off her toned legs with a high slit. The sleeves shimmered with jewels, and strands of crystals were draped down her bodice. She accessorized with dramatic statement necklaces from Bvlgari as well as chandelier earrings and chunky rings.

“Wow from Bad Bunny to Brandi Carlile,” the “Jenny From the Block” singer commented as she took the stage. “I love music’s biggest night, and I am so excited to present our first Grammy Award this evening.”

She continued: “In what can seem like a singles world, this category celebrates excellence for a great pop album. A body of musical work that tells a story through song and connects with all of us. As the late, great Prince said in his last Grammy performance eight years ago: ‘Albums still matter.’ Here is an eclectic group of outstanding artists who each in their own way raised their expressive voices and made a musical statement loved all around the world. These are the nominees for Best Pop Vocal Album.”

After the nominees were announced, Lopez presented the trophy to Harry Styles for Harry’s House.

Husband Ben Affleck was seen watching from the audience. Lopez wore all blue and silver with the exception of her engagement ring from the Oscar winner, which is a rare green diamond. The couple were seen in the crowd together as Chris Stapleton, Smokey Robinson and Stevie Wonder performed a Motown tribute. Lopez was enthusiastically dancing while Affleck subtly swayed to the music.

The Hustlers star and Affleck, now 50, were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004 after connecting on the set of their movie Gigli. While they were initially set to wed in September 2003, they called off the big event due to “excessive media attention.” They broke up four months later.

Lopez went on to welcome twins Max and Emme, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony (to whom she was married from 2004 to 2014). Affleck, meanwhile, shares daughters Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10, with Jennifer Garner (to whom he was married from 2005 until their divorce was finalized in 2018).

The twosome reconnected in 2021 following Lopez’s split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. Lopez and the Good Will Hunting screenwriter made their romance Instagram official in July 2021. Affleck popped the question again the following April. The pair tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022 before having a traditional ceremony with friends and family in Georgia the following month.