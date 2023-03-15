Ben Affleck is one of Jennifer Lopez’s favorite accessories! The singer proudly wore a necklace that honored her husband as she gushed about skincare in a new video.

Lopez, 53, took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 14, to stress the importance of a “consistent” skincare routine. In the social media clip, the “I’m Real” artist is seen rocking a gold chain with a dangling “Ben” pendant. The New York native also donned a fresh face and had her hair wrapped in a white towel.

“I just jumped out of the shower, and I looked in the mirror and I was like, ‘My God! My skin looks really good today,’” the “Get Right” singer boasted in the video. Lopez then revealed her secret to her dewy appearance is her JLo Beauty That JLo Glow Serum. “You know, some days you just have better skin than others, but I was like ‘What is it?’ and I realized for the past few days, I was really busy, and I got lazy with my skincare,” Lopez continued. “And then I just started using my Glow Serum … at night, in the morning and I did that for the past couple of days and the difference in my skin is so profound.”

The Hustlers star then urged her followers to try her product, saying “that with our moisturizer in the evenings and our sunscreen during the day is just a game changer.”

Lopez doubled down on her public service announcement in the caption, writing: “Long set days call for consistent skincare routine … That JLo Glow Serum is my glow-to ride or die.”

The “All I Have” singer’s followers praised her dazzling dermis and the serum in the comments section. “She is younger than she looks without makeup!” one fan wrote. A second commented: “I loved!!! It’s amazing, the smell is so incredible. I love it, thank you for being so wonderful.”

Others were stuck on her jewelry. “All I can see is the necklace BEN!” a fourth fan added.

The sweet piece isn’t the only love-themed accessory Lopez owns. In November 2022, the Enough actress showed off a “Jennifer and Ben” necklace that featured their monikers written in cursive.

After calling off their 2002 engagement, Lopez and Affleck, 50, rekindled their romance in 2021 and tied the knot in Las Vegas in July 2022. The following month, they had a second ceremony at Affleck’s home in Georgia that was attended by their friends, family and children.

The Live by Night director shares children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, from whom he split in 2015. Lopez, for her part, shares twins Max and Emme, 15, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.