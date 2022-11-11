Bennifer forever! Jennifer Lopez couldn’t be more in love with her husband, Ben Affleck.

In honor of their union, the singer, 53, showed off a sweet “Jennifer and Ben” necklace via Instagram on Thursday, November 10. In the slideshow of images, the New York native paired the gold piece with a plunging white dress by Halston. Atop the sultry number the “Get Right” artist wore a fuzzy coat. For her glam, Lopez rocked a smoky eye, dramatic lashes and a soft pink lip. She had her hair pulled back into a sleek bun. The hitmaker accessorized with dangling earrings.

This wouldn’t be the first time in recent weeks that Lopez used fashion to express her adoration for Affleck, 50. Earlier this month, the Hustlers star donned a “Mrs.” necklace, which she teamed with sexy black lingerie by Intimissimi.

After calling off their 2002 engagement, Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021 and tied the knot in Las Vegas in July. The following month, they had a second ceremony at Affleck’s home in Georgia that was attended by their friends, family and children. (The Live by Night director shares Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, from whom he split in 2015. Lopez, for her part, shares twins Max and Emme, 14, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.)

The Selena actress opened up about their reunion, which came after her split from Alex Rodriguez, in her December cover story of Vogue magazine, published on Tuesday, November 8. “I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there,” she said of the Argo director. “When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real.”

The Shades of Blue alum said that the Deep Water actor reached out to her after providing a quote about her for a magazine. Although Lopez didn’t reveal the article in question, Affleck praised his then-ex in a May 2021 InStyle cover story.

“She remains, to this day, the hardest-working person I’ve come across in this business,” he said. “She has great talent, but she has also worked very hard for her success, and I’m so happy for her that she seems, at long last, to be getting the credit she deserves.” He added: “Where are you keeping the fountain of youth? Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I’m in my 40s … at best?”

After Affleck tipped off Lopez about his gushing quote, the duo stayed in touch and have been inseparable ever since.