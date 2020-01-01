There’s a reason Jennifer Lopez looks the way she does at 50 years old. The secret to her sculpted body and rock hard abs? A good mindset and old-fashioned hard work, trainer Tracy Anderson reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Working out with her, it’s kind of remarkable because she is so hardworking and she has such a good attitude,” says the pro. “She’s got great energy. She’s positive and giving. She’s just an awesome woman.”

Despite her busy schedule of stardom, the Hustlers star rarely takes a day off from her sweat sessions. (Her go-tos are kickboxing, circuit training, lunges, burpees and core work.) “She shows up no matter what, she takes the time seriously, she knows her body, she wants to be herself,” adds the fitness guru, who’s also the creator of the Tracy Anderson Method, “and she knows that putting in the hard work to get her workout in is part of it.”

“She has the best workout ethic,” continues Anderson. “She never comes in and doesn’t have energy, doesn’t have focus, doesn’t have appreciation. She’s an awesome woman.”

It also helps that the singer understands her body’s needs. “She does what she wants when she wants,” notes the celeb trainer.

Anderson, whose impressive client list includes Tracee Ellis Ross and Khloé Kardashian, adds that she believes Lopez is looking better than she’s ever looked.

“I think she’s in the best place in her life,” she says. “She does the work for herself and it’s a really great example. She makes her dreams come true and you can see it’s beautiful to watch.”

For more on Lopez's workout routine — plus how other fit stars stay in shape —

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe