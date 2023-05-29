Blended family! Jennifer Garner took daughter Seraphina and Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme to the happiest place on earth.

The 51-year-old actress was all smiles with the teens at Disneyland on Sunday, May 28. Garner, Seraphina, 14, and Emme, 15, were spotted enjoying multiple rides, waving their hands in the air and screaming.

The Elektra star shares Seraphina, daughter Violet, 17, and son Samuel, 11, with ex-husband Ben Affleck — who tied the knot with Lopez in July 2022. Lopez, for her part, shares Emme and their twin Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony. (Lopez and Anthony ended their marriage in 2011, and Garner and Affleck called it quits in 2015 after 10 years.)

Since getting together, Affleck and Lopez have been candid about bringing their families together.

Earlier this month, Lopez revealed how her two children feel about Affleck as a stepparent. “They love Ben,” she said during a May 3 episode of Today. “He’s a wonderful, wonderful father. And a father figure to them as well, because he has his own three beautiful children, and then there’s us.”

“He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means,” Lopez said of her partner. “And they love him. They love him. And they appreciate him, and so do I.”

During a different appearance on Today in January, the “Get Right” artist revealed that all the kids are living under one roof. “We moved in together. The kids moved in together,” the Hustlers actress said during a January 16 visit. “It’s been, like, a really kind of emotional transition, but at the same time all of your dreams coming true.”

In addition to forming a bond with Affleck’s kids, Lopez has also formed a friendship with Garner.

“Now that Jen and Jen have been coparenting, they’ve been getting to know each other better and have formed a very new friendship,” an insider exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly, noting that Garner, 50, “can’t believe how sweet” Lopez, 53, is to her kids.

“They really enjoy each other,” the source says.

Lopez also praised Garner in a November 2022 interview with Vogue. “[She’s] an amazing coparent, and they work really well together,” she said of Affleck and the Alias alum.

In May 2021, two decades since their first shot at love in the early 2000s, Us confirmed that Lopez and Affleck were “full-on dating” after she ended her engagement to Alex Rodriguez earlier that year. Affleck proposed in April and the lovebirds tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony three months later. In August, they celebrated with friends and family in Georgia.