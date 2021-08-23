The happiest place on Earth! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez enjoyed a family trip to the Magic Castle which included plenty of bonding time!

“They looked like a normal family,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly about the outing on Saturday, August 21.

The Hustlers actress, 52, and the Oscar winner, 49, were joined on the special day out by Affleck’s kids — Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, who he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Lopez’s 13-year-old twins Emme and Max, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, were also present during the fun trip.

“They moved along as a cohesive unit,” the source noted to Us, adding that the entire group “had a great time.”

The family day at the Hollywood park included attending the castle’s Palace of Mystery show, where the “kids were having the time of their lives.”

Ever since their April reunion, Lopez and Affleck have continued to make an effort to spend time with all of their children as a group. Two days prior, the couple were seen with their kids attending Hamilton in Los Angeles. They were also spotted dining at Craig’s with Lopez’s daughter earlier in the week.

Although the pair have been trying to blend their families together, according to a source, the singer was hesitant in the past about rushing the process.

“Jen is reluctant to spring a new special someone in her life on them right away,” a second insider revealed to Us in May. One month after the duo were seen spending time together, the source shared that Lopez’s recent split from Alex Rodriguez played a role in her choosing not to rush anything.

“That will be phased in slowly, for sure, but eventually, you can count on her wanting her kids to meet Ben,” the insider detailed, adding that Rodriguez, 46, was a “model stepdad” prior to their April split.

That same month after the performer and the athlete officially called it quits, Affleck and Lopez sparked romance rumors. The twosome were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004 and following their initial split, Lopez opened up about her “first real heartbreak” in her book, True Love.

“It felt like my heart had been torn out of my chest,” she wrote in the 2014 novel. “I sought out comfort in another person, tried to find someone who could make me feel loved and wanted in my loneliest hours.”

Lopez moved on with Anthony, 52, and the exes were married from 2004 to 2011. Affleck, for his part, went on to marry Garner, 49, and they finalized their divorce in October 2018 after 10 years of marriage.

Prior to them rekindling their romance, the Argo producer gushed about Lopez and her success.

“Where are you keeping the fountain of youth? Why do you look the same as you did in 2003 and it kind of looks like I’m in my 40s … at best?” he told InStyle for their May cover story. “I thought I had a good work ethic, but I was completely humbled and blown away by what she was committed to doing day in and day out, the seriousness in which she took her work, the quiet and dedicated way she went about accomplishing her goals, and then how she would go back and redouble her efforts.”

Us confirmed that Lopez and Affleck were “full-on dating and very happy together” later that month.

With reporting by Diana Cooper