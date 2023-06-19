In addition to honoring her own dad, Jennifer Garner had a sweet message for ex-husband Ben Affleck on Father’s Day.

“Happy Father’s Day to the best to ever do the job. (Jeans in church 😬— I made my connecting flight, but my luggage didn’t 🙏). We love you, Dad. X,” the actress, 51, captioned an Instagram post on Sunday, June 18, which featured a photo of her with her parents. “PS Shout out to BGA—no one loves their kids like you love ours, happy Father’s Day, Ben! X.”

Garner and Affleck, 50, who were married from 2005 to 2015 (finalizing their divorce in 2018), share children Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11. The Gone Girl star continued to celebrate his special day with a steamy tribute from his wife, Jennifer Lopez.

“Daddy Appreciation Post ✨ Happy Father’s Day Papa,” the singer, 53, wrote via Instagram that same day. “And Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know 🤍.”

In the post, Lopez included a photo of Affleck posing for a mirror selfie without a shirt on. The Massachusetts native showed off his various tattoos and six-pack abs in the snap.

Affleck, who was previously engaged to Lopez from 2002 to 2004, rekindled his romance with the singer in early 2021 following her split from fiancé Alex Rodriguez. As the couple’s relationship got more serious, a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that Garner and Lopez were on good terms.

“J. Lo has Jennifer Garner’s seal of approval,” the insider exclusively revealed in June 2021. “J. Lo thinks Jennifer is a kind and wonderful person and an amazing mother.”

Garner and Lopez have since been spotted on several public outings with their blended families. (The Hustlers star welcomed twins Max and Emme in 2008 with now-ex-husband Marc Anthony.)

In April 2022, Lopez revealed that Affleck proposed for a second time 20 years after their first engagement. “Saturday night while at my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got on one knee and proposed,” she wrote via her newsletter. “I was taken totally off guard and just looked in his eyes smiling and crying at the same time.”

The pair tied the knot in Las Vegas just three months later before celebrating with a larger wedding ceremony.

More recently, Lopez offered a glimpse at how she and Affleck have approached coparenting their kids.

“The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care. They have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far,” she told Vogue in November 2022, noting that she wanted her children to see her and Affleck as allies. “Someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up.”

Lopez went on to praise Garner as a mother, adding, “[She’s] an amazing coparent, and they work really well together.”

A second source revealed earlier this year that Lopez and Garner have formed their own bond. “Over the past year or two, they’ve definitely become close and have gotten to know each other much better,” the insider shared with Us in May. “Both of them are incredible mothers and always put their children’s needs first.”