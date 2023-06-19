Jennifer Lopez left little to the imagination with her Father’s Day tribute to husband Ben Affleck.

“Daddy Appreciation Post ✨ Happy Father’s Day Papa,” the Grammy nominee, 53, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, June 18. “And Happy Father’s Day to all the amazing Papas out there!! We love you and appreciate you more than you will ever know 🤍.”

In her post, Lopez shared two selfies with Affleck, 50, nuzzling into her neck as they smiled for the camera. The upload also included an interview clip of the Hustlers star gushing over Affleck’s parenting, calling him “the best dad I have ever seen” as moments from throughout their relationship flashed across the screen.

The most eye-catching photo, however, was first in the slideshow. The Argo director showed his bare chest — and six-pack abs — as he snapped a mirror selfie before seemingly hopping in the shower. Affleck gave the camera a smoldering look with his intricate tattoos on full display.

Fans left mixed reviews about the thirst trap in the comments section, but Lopez proceeded to share the same image via her Instagram Story. The Second Act star also sent a shout-out to her own father, David Lopez.

Lopez’s ex-husband Marc Anthony, however, was noticeably absent from her social media feed on the special day. The musicians were married from 2004 to 2014 and share 15-year-old twins Emme and Max. (Anthony, 54, announced on Sunday that he welcomed his first child with Nadia Ferreira, whom he wed in January. The In the Heights star has seven children overall.)

Affleck, meanwhile, shares three children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner: Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11. Since the Gone Girl actor and Lopez exchanged vows in July 2022, the duo have made an effort to blend their families as seamlessly as possible.

“He’s a wonderful, wonderful father,” Lopez said of the Oscar winner on Today in May. “And a father figure to them as well, because he has his own three beautiful children, and then there’s us.”

The “Let’s Get Loud” artist praised Affleck’s commitment to his stepdad role, adding, “He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means. And they love him. They love him. And they appreciate him, and so do I.”

Lopez previously described some of the more challenging aspects of bringing her and Affleck’s kids together, telling Vogue that Garner, 51, has been an “amazing coparent” amid their journey.

“The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care,” she explained in November 2022. “[The kids] have so many feelings. They’re teens. But it’s going really well so far. What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him, someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up.”