They do — Vegas style! Not long after Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck exchanged vows at A Little White Wedding Chapel, Us Weekly is going inside the infamous venue.

Us confirmed on Sunday, July 17, that Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, obtained a marriage license and wed in Sin City on Saturday, July 16. The Marry Me star subsequently revealed via her newsletter that the couple had in fact wed just after midnight on Saturday.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” Lopez wrote. “[The wedding was] exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

The “I’m Real” songstress and the Town star, who were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004, got back together in spring 2021. He proposed earlier this year.

“So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives,” Lopez continued. “They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”

A source told Us that the twosome think getting married in Vegas was a “fun and casual way to tie the knot,” noting, “They both are so comfortable with each other and make each other so happy, so they don’t want to wait any longer.”

Saturday’s trip down the aisle marked the second for Affleck, who was previously married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2015, finalizing their divorce in 2018. The exes share three kids: daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10. Lopez, meanwhile, has been married three times — to Ojani Noa (from 1997 to 1998), Cris Judd (from 2001 to 2003) and Marc Anthony (from 2004 to 2014). The actress shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with her third husband.

“We are so grateful to have that in abundance, a new wonderful family of five amazing children and a life that we have never had more reason to look forward to,” Lopez wrote on Sunday. “Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at 12:30 in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with. Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things — and worth waiting for.”

Scroll through to see photos from inside the chapel: