Their love don’t cost a thing! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck proved their still crazy about each other by packing on the PDA during a Los Angeles shopping date.

The Marry Me star, 53, and Argo director, 50, held hands and shared a sweet kiss while perusing in Beverly Hills on Saturday, May 19. The couple were a springtime dream in their low-key looks, with Lopez donning a spaghetti strap yellow and brown striped maxi dress and wedge heels. She accessorized the chic ensemble with a pair of oversized sunnies, gold hoops and a brown shoulderbag. Affleck, meanwhile, sported dark denim and a tan button-up, which he paired with aviator-style shades and beige Nike kicks.

The twosome appeared to be in good spirits on their day out, laughing and smiling together while browsing different shops with Lopez’s 15-year-old twins, Emme and Max.

The “Waiting for Tonight” songstress recently praised Good Will Hunting star — who shares daughters Violet, 17, Seraphina, 14, and son Samuel, 11, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — for how much her children enjoy having him as their stepparent.

“They love Ben,” Lopez gushed during an episode of the Today show earlier this month. “He’s a wonderful, wonderful father. And a father figure to [my kids] as well, because he has his own three beautiful children, and then there’s us.”

The “Jenny from the Block” singer added that Affleck is “fantastic” with her teens, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. “He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means,” she said of her partner. “And they love him. They love him. And they appreciate him, and so do I.”

Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in summer 2022 in two separate ceremonies. Their marriage was more than two decades in the making after the lovebirds were first engaged from 2002 to 2004.

Following their split, Lopez moved on with Anthony, 54, whom she wed in June 2004. After the musicians called it quits in 2011, the Mother actress was engaged to Alex Rodriguez from March 2019 to April 2021.

Affleck, for his part, married the Alias alum, 51, in June 2005. They announced their separation in June 2015 and finalized their divorce three years later. They have since worked hard at coparenting their children — and Lopez and Garner have managed to forge a special bond of their own.

“Now that Jen and Jen have been coparenting, they’ve been getting to know each other better and have formed a very new friendship,” an insider exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2022, noting that Garner “can’t believe how sweet” the Wedding Planner star is to her kids. “They really enjoy each other,” the source said. “J. Lo has Garner’s stamp of approval.”

As for her relationship with Affleck’s children, Lopez told Vogue later that month that she hopes her beau’s kids will see their blended brood as a chance to have a new “ally” in their lives. “Someone who really loves and cares about them but can have a different perspective and help me see things that I can’t see with my kids because I’m so emotionally tied up,” she explained.