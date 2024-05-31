Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reunited for his daughter Violet’s graduation party — but not for long, according to a report.

The couple were spotted arriving at Ben’s ex-wife Jennifer Garner’s house on Thursday, May 30, along with his mom, Chris Anne Boldt, to celebrate Violet, 18, graduating high school. Affleck was pictured carrying a wicker hamper containing what appeared to be a gift wrapped in pink tissue paper.

According to the Daily Mail, Lopez, 54, and Affleck, 51, left the party together and headed to Affleck’s rental property. The outlet published pictures that purport to show Lopez then leaving Affleck’s house in a black Cadillac Escalade with her assistant.

Us Weekly has reached out to representatives for both Lopez and Affleck for comment.

A source told Us exclusively earlier this month that Affleck moved out of the couple’s $60 million mansion in Beverly Hills “several weeks ago.”

Before Thursday’s celebratory event, Lopez and Affleck were last seen together out and about in Los Angeles on May 19 amid speculation that they were experiencing marital issues.

“Jen and Ben are having issues in their marriage,” an insider exclusively told Us on May 16. “They started having issues a few months ago as Jen had started ramping up work commitments and prepping for her tour.”

“Jen is very focused on work. They are on two completely different pages most of the time,” the source added.

The couple wed in Las Vegas in July 2022, two decades after they were first together. The couple previously got engaged in 2002, but called off their wedding in September 2003 and ended their relationship in January 2004.

Lopez attended various premieres for her new Netflix movie, Atlas, sans Affleck earlier this month. The actress and singer posed alone on the red carpet at the sci-fi movie’s Los Angeles premiere on May 20 and was also photographed alone at a Mexico City premiere on May 21.

Lopez was quizzed whether the “rumors” about her marriage were true during a press conference for Atlas in Mexico City on May 22.

“OK, we’re not doing that. Thank you so much, guys. We really appreciate it,” Lopez’s costar, Simu Liu, interjected.

“You know better than that,” Lopez told the reporter in a clip shared on social media.