Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had a courtside date night with his son, Samuel, by their side.

The trio watched the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, March 16, at Crypto.com Arena. Lopez, 54, and Affleck, 51, who wed in 2022, held hands as they eyed the matchup in one photo.

Lopez wore a multi-colored jacket with jeans and gold hoop earrings while Affleck donned a navy jacket and red and blue flannel jacket with navy pants and a navy baseball cap. Samuel, 12, sported a blue Warriors hoodie with Steph Curry on the front.

Affleck shares son Samuel as well as daughters Violet, 18, and Seraphina, 15, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Lopez, for her part, welcomed twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony in February 2008. (Lopez and Anthony, 55, announced their split in July 2011 after seven years of marriage.)

Lopez’s children have formed a bond with Affleck and Garner’s kids, and the three coparents continually work to make sure they all spend time together.

“Jennifer, Jen and Ben have had a great relationship for quite some time now,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in January. “They know there are going to be plenty of times they’ll all be attending the same events together, whether that’s school performances, sports, etc.”

The insider shared that the trio “communicate rather frequently when it comes to their kids, scheduling plans, etc.”

“They know the ones who benefit the most are the children and that’s all they care about,” the source said. “They have a mutual respect for each other as parents and know how well all their kids get along. They want to foster and nurture those relationships and will do whatever it takes to show their support.”

The insider noted that there’s no tension between Affleck and Garner, 51, adding that “anything that’s happened in the past is water under the bridge” at this point. “It’s genuinely a copacetic situation all around,” they said.

Affleck and Lopez initially began dating in 2002, and he popped the question later that year. The duo called off their engagement in 2004.

Affleck went on to tie the knot with Garner in June 2005. The twosome announced their separation in June 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2018.

After Affleck rekindled his romance with Lopez in 2021, a source exclusively told Us that the couple had “Garner’s seal of approval.” The insider noted that Garner thinks Lopez is “a kind and wonderful person and an amazing mother.”